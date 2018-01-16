Is There a Sister, Sister Reboot in the Works? Series Star Jackée Harry Says Yes!

More than 20 years after its premiere, is Sister, Sister returning?

Series star Jackée Harry appeared on Steve Harvey‘s talk show Tuesday and made fans of the family comedy that turned the Mowry sisters into stars very happy when she revealed that a reboot is in the works!

“Yeah, it’s happening!” a smiling Harry confirmed when asked about the ongoing rumors. (ABC has not yet confirmed any revival.)

“I’m excited. Tia and Tamera [Mowry] … my babies, too. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!” she quipped.

Harry, 61, starred on the show, which aired from 1994–99, as Lisa Landry. Sister, Sister chronicled the lives of identical twins Tia Landry (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) and Tamera Campbell (Tamera Mowry-Housley), who were separated at birth but, after meeting at the mall, move in together with their respective single adoptive mother and single adoptive father.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty

In July, Mowry-Housely told PEOPLE that the real-life twin sisters’ beloved ’90s sitcom was getting closer to returning to air.

“We’re meeting with writers and producers because we wanna make sure it’s all a great fit, but we are progressively moving forward to make this happen,” Mowry-Housley said at the time.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

“We want to make sure that it is great TV and that it’s gonna be fun,” she explained. “We appreciate all of our fans’ eagerness because we are just as eager as you guys are.”

Back in 2015, Mowry-Housley’s sister first teased a potential reboot, telling Meredith Vieira, “It’s just all about timing … so we’ll see. The fans, they really want it, so we’ll give it to them, probably.”