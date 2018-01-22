Jackass Star Steve-O Is Engaged to Lux Wright! All About His Proposal

Steve-O‘s next adventure? Getting hitched.

The Jackass star, whose real name is Stephen Glover, popped the question to Lux Wright over the weekend, announcing on Instagram that she accepted.

“Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister… she said ‘yes,'” Steve-O, 43, captioned the post. “I planned that for more than six months, and I’m so happy—I can’t wait for you all to see it… #GNARLY.”

The former reality star also shared a series of photos of himself and his bride-to-be, including a close-up view of her engagement ring, a diamond embedded in a gold band.

“It’s not half-ass, but it’s not obnoxious,” he told TMZ of the ring he chose. “It’s conservative. It’s not going to get in the way of her working.” He added that he asked Wright to get her finger sized for a ring six months ago.

Steve-O/Instagram

Steve-O also shared that he proposed on stage. “It was a pretty intense moment,” the daredevil said.

Wright also took to social media with the happy news, captioned a snap of the couple kissing.

“Last night was the absolute best!” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @steveo #yes #duh.”

Steve-O was previously married to Candy-Jane Tucker from 2002-03 and Brittany Mcgraw from 2006-08.