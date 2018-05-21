Jack Osbourne and Estranged Wife Lisa Step Out with 3 Kids After Filing for Divorce

Jack Osbourne and his estranged wife Lisa aren’t letting their differences get between their family.

The 32-year-old stepped out with Lisa, also 32, on Monday in Los Angeles with their three kids in tow just a few days after she filed for divorce last week, according to TMZ.

The two looked relaxed as they approached their car with their daughters Andy Rose, 3, Pearl Clementine, 6, and Minnie Theodora, 3 months.

Jack told the outlet there were no hard feelings between the two, saying, “We’re in this for the long haul, might as well make it the best we can.”

“We just pulled a page out of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s book,” he added, referencing the term “conscious uncoupling” that the actress and Coldplay musician brought into the cultural lexicon when they announced their separation.

Lisa filed for divorce Friday after nearly six years of marriage.

The pair shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts that night.

“Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” they wrote. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.”

“What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that,” the statement continued. “We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything.”

“We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends,” the two added. “Lots of love, Jack and Lisa.”

Lisa cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Their date of separation is listed as May 4.

The mother of three filed for joint legal and physical custody of the children and has asked for child visitation for both parties. She is asking for spousal support and filed to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Jack. Additionally, she requested that Jack pay for her attorney’s fees.