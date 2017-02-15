The Most Explosive Fan Theories About Jack's Death on This Is Us

On the fifth episode of This Is Us, the tear-jerking NBC drama confirmed that patriarch Jack Pearson dies.

The cause of his death, however, remains a mystery, so fans have taken to the Internet to share their theories, based on the flashbacks we see of Pearson, played by Milo Ventimiglia, from the ’80s.

While Mandy Moore, who plays his wife Rebecca, tells TVGuide.com that the circumstances surrounding Jack’s death won’t be revealed for a “long, long time,” that hasn’t stopped the speculation.

Here are some of the most explosive fan theories of how Jack died.

1. He died in 9/11.

There is just one flaw to that theory: Kate said they watched the Super Bowl together in 2006.

2. Miguel killed him.

maybe miguel killed jack bc he wanted to be a pearson so bad — big tasty (@peytonsawyar) February 8, 2017

Miguel kills Jack because he's always pined for Rebecca. No? It's not that kind of show?… #ThisIsUs — Janet Tam (@earthprimeJ) September 28, 2016

3. Rebecca was in on his murder.

I'm calling it now: Miguel & Rebecca conspire against Jack and kill him so they can be together #ThisIsUs — Red Payne † (@Red901) February 9, 2017

4. He died while drunk driving.

#ThisIsUs okay. Jack probably died going to get Kate while drunk driving. Calling it. — Jordyn 🐱💍💄 (@JordynRose86) February 15, 2017

@NBCThisisUs Terrified that Jack dies in a drunk driving accident! 😢😢😢 #ThisIsUs — Debbie McCormick (@debroxx) February 15, 2017

I've been suspecting alcohol might have something to do with Jack's death for awhile. I hope I'm wrong though. #ThisIsUs — Scarlett Splane (@ScarlettKate) February 15, 2017

5. He dies while Rebecca is on tour, possibly by committing suicide.

WHAT IF JACK DIES WHEN REBECCA IS ON TOUR — kenzie loves april (@apriIkeps) February 8, 2017

(1/2) #thisisus what if jack commits suicide while Rebecca is on tour? He thinks Ben and her might be into each other.. Kate seems concerned — Alicia Fay (@UhhhhLisha) February 15, 2017

Update to previous #SDLive theory: Kate calls Jack to pick her up for some reason and he was drunk. Rebecca was on tour and he kills a… — Misplaced Hashtags (@misplacedtags) February 15, 2017

As sad as it is that Jack will be dying at some point during the season, Ventimiglia urges fans to appreciate the time they have with him.

“I just said: ‘Guys, just wait. Jack’s journey is not over. Jack is still going to be there, but you also know now how important these moments are with his wife, with his kids,’” he told PEOPLE after the big reveal. “He doesn’t know that he’s going to be passing at a certain age.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.