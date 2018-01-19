Jace Norman Open Up About Henry Danger, Nickelodeon and Dealing with Hordes of Young Fans

Jace Norman, who plays Henry Danger on the popular Nickelodeon show, says though he thought it was weird to go from total obscurity to overnight TV star, it’s been weirder still to see himself as a cartoon character on his new animated series.

Of The Adventures of Kid Danger, which premieres Friday, Norman tells PEOPLE Now that it was beyond crazy to see himself as a cartoon. “It’s so trippy,” he says. “But I grew up watching Nickelodeon cartoons, so to be a Nickelodeon cartoon? It’s insane.”

Norman, 17, has played the title role on Henry Danger for five years — and says he had no idea it would ever be so popular with kids.

“[Creator] Dan Schneider kept saying, ‘This might be one of my favorite shows,’ but I was just so nervous because there’s this legacy of amazing Nickelodeon shows from over the years, and I didn’t know if I could hold up to those,” he says.

Jace Norman Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Now, after five seasons, he assumes he’ll eventually age out of the part of a teen superhero. “I think we might do another season, but I don’t know yet. I’m almost 18 now,” he says, adding that he got the part when he was 12. “I’ve done my whole high school years on the show, which is crazy. Sometimes people will meet me and be like, ‘I thought you were younger!’ because the show airs later. I’m always a year older than what they’re seeing.'”

While he says he’ll eventually go on to other projects, Henry Danger and Nickelodeon will always hold a special place in his heart.

“I can remember my childhood and how much those shows resonated with me when I was a kid, so the fact that I’ll be a part of so many kid’s childhood memories blows my mind,” Norman says. “That’s the most rewarding part of it. But I think I’ve tackled the whole kids acting thing.”

Jace Norman Everett

In the meantime, the actor and etnrepreneur also started his own company, Creator Edge Media, which connects social media stars with the brands that want to work with them.

“It’s only a problem if you’re having a bad day,” he says about constantly getting stopped by fans who want to take a selfies. “For the most part, it’s great to meet people that enjoy the show. It makes all of the heard work worth it.”

The Adventures of Kid Danger premieres Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.