The Bachelorette alums Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum have found a pair of kindred spirits among their Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars costars.

The couple tells PEOPLE Now that they relate most to costars Amy Duggar and Dillon King on the show, although they have learned a lot from the other couples.

“We have a lot of similarities, I guess, in our relationship,” Ashley says. “Some of the other couples, we’re just not as similar to. But we learned a lot from, you know, seeing other couples go through their issues. It’s kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, we could work on that to.’ ”

J.P. adds that he and his wife’s marriage is even similar to that of Duggar and King’s.

“They didn’t have major issues,” he tells PEOPLE. “Like, we don’t have major issues. They had little tweaks that they had to make to their relationship and that was similar to us.”

J.P won Ashley’s heart on The Bachelorette in 2011. They married in December 2012 and have two children: Fordham Rhys, 2, and 3-month-old Essex Reese.

Although they share a lot of similarities with Duggar and King, the couple says they won’t follow in the Duggar family’s footsteps and have more than a dozen children.

“Whoa! No! We are done!” Ashley says.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WEtv.