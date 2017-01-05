People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Insecure Star Issa Rae Counts Down to Golden Globes with Touching Tweet

By @NineDaves

Posted on

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

First-time Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae is counting down the days to the big awards.

The Insecure co-creator and star is nominated for a best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy award — alongside Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Julie Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish).

But regardless of the outcome at Sunday’s show, the nomination appears to be a fulfillment of one of Rae’s life goals.

“[I] remember watching the #GoldenGlobes last year wishing like, ‘One day…’ ” Rae, 31, wrote on Twitter Wednesday night. “Now a nomination?! 4 more day…”

Insecure, which was partially inspired by Rae’s web series Awkward Black Girl, premiered on HBO in October — running for eight episodes. The show was renewed in November for an additional 10-episode second season.

In addition to starring in the show, Rae — who studied African-American studies at Stanford University — also writes and produces the comedy.

“I’m able to separate everything,” she told PEOPLE. “When I was in the writers room, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m a writer, This is great!’ It’s so much fun working with other people and I almost let it slip my mind that I was going to be in it until a couple days before we were shooting. I was like, ‘Holy s—, I have to act out these things we just wrote over the last six months. Am I ready to do this?’ I had to get in the mindset — luckily I have a great behind-the-scenes team.”

RELATED VIDEO: Insecure‘s Issa Rae is This Fall’s Breakout TV Star

 

When Rae’s nomination was announced in December, the actress shared her big moment with her on-screen bestie, Yvonne Orji.

Orji posted a series of FaceTime screenshots to Instagram from an early-morning conversation she shared with Rae.

“That time @issarae got nominated for a @goldenglobes and I FaceTimed her at the butt-crack of dawn and went through all the emotions of pure excitement in our matching headscarves!” Orji, who plays Molly on the show, wrote. She added the hashtags, “#SheReallyDidWakeUpLikeThis” and “#ThatsThatGoldenGlobesGlow.”