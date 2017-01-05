Insecure Star Issa Rae Counts Down to Golden Globes with Touching Tweet

First-time Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae is counting down the days to the big awards.

The Insecure co-creator and star is nominated for a best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy award — alongside Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Julie Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish).

But regardless of the outcome at Sunday’s show, the nomination appears to be a fulfillment of one of Rae’s life goals.

“[I] remember watching the #GoldenGlobes last year wishing like, ‘One day…’ ” Rae, 31, wrote on Twitter Wednesday night. “Now a nomination?! 4 more day…”

Remember watching the #GoldenGlobes last year wishing like, "One day…" Now a nomination?! 4 more days… pic.twitter.com/J3twt45h4Q — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 5, 2017

Insecure, which was partially inspired by Rae’s web series Awkward Black Girl, premiered on HBO in October — running for eight episodes. The show was renewed in November for an additional 10-episode second season.

In addition to starring in the show, Rae — who studied African-American studies at Stanford University — also writes and produces the comedy.

“I’m able to separate everything,” she told PEOPLE. “When I was in the writers room, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m a writer, This is great!’ It’s so much fun working with other people and I almost let it slip my mind that I was going to be in it until a couple days before we were shooting. I was like, ‘Holy s—, I have to act out these things we just wrote over the last six months. Am I ready to do this?’ I had to get in the mindset — luckily I have a great behind-the-scenes team.”

RELATED VIDEO: Insecure‘s Issa Rae is This Fall’s Breakout TV Star

When Rae’s nomination was announced in December, the actress shared her big moment with her on-screen bestie, Yvonne Orji.

Orji posted a series of FaceTime screenshots to Instagram from an early-morning conversation she shared with Rae.

“That time @issarae got nominated for a @goldenglobes and I FaceTimed her at the butt-crack of dawn and went through all the emotions of pure excitement in our matching headscarves!” Orji, who plays Molly on the show, wrote. She added the hashtags, “#SheReallyDidWakeUpLikeThis” and “#ThatsThatGoldenGlobesGlow.”