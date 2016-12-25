The Old Spice Guy Isaiah Mustafa Gets Engaged — Watch His Epic ‘Drone-posal’

Isaiah Mustafa, best known for starring in Old Spice commercials and TV show Shadowhunters, is engaged!

The actor, who proposed to girlfriend Lisa Mitchell during the couple’s recent trip to New Zealand, shared how he got on bended knee on Twitter and Instagram Sunday.

Mustafa, 42, filmed his proposal by flying a drone above them on a Queenstown beach and narrated the video with his infamous voice, “When she thinks you’re taking drone shots for your ‘travel blog,’ but you propose.”

Mitchell appeared to be totally surprised as she hugged and kissed her new fiancé. “She said yes!” the video concludes.

Thank you to everyone over at @ShadowhuntersTV!!! You guys are truly the best! I love you!!!❤️💛💚💙💜😘 https://t.co/uKnOu3JGe2 — Isaiah Mustafa (@isaiahmustafa) December 25, 2016

His Freeform show congratulated the couple on Twitter writing, “We’d say this is the best Christmas gift EVER. Congratulations, @isaiahmustafa! All of the Shadow Love to you & your beautiful fiancé (sic).”