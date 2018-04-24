Is Smallville's Tom Welling Engaged to Girlfriend Jessica Rose Lee?

It appears Tom Welling is off the market!

The Smallville actor set off a flurry of speculation that he’s engaged to his girlfriend Jessica Rose Lee after he used the #fiancé hashtag on Instagram on Monday. (A rep for Welling has not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“Love: from halfway around the world @jessiroselee,” he captioned a picture of himself in Australia FaceTiming Lee, who is in Barcelona.

“#hereslookimgatyou #letsgo #babe#barcelona #goldcoast #aka #sea#beautiful #fashion #happy#smile#fiance #saddleclub,” he added.

Lee, an avid equestrian, has previously referred to Welling, 40, as her fiancé as well.

“To my perfect fiancé — I love you to infinity and beyond,” she captioned a photo of the two in February. “Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life @tomwelling.”

Though it’s unclear how long they’ve been together, Lee has been posting photos of the couple since as early as 2015.

Welling is currently starring on Fox’s Lucifer. The actor was previously married to model Jamie White Welling for 10 years.

The two separated in December 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2015, according to TMZ.