Is Meghan McCain Joining The View?

Meghan McCain is reportedly close to inking a new TV deal.

On Sept. 15, The daughter of Sen. John McCain abruptly announced her departure from Outnumbered, the Fox News program she co-hosted since November, tweeting that she left “to focus on other things.”

While she declined to go into further detail about her plans, according to CNN Money, McCain is in the end stages of replacing Jedediah Bila on The View, although the deal has yet to be finalized.

Bila announced her departure from the show on-air Monday.

Bila announced her departure from the show on-air Monday.

“They’ve been looking for a conservative voice since Candace [Cameron Bure] left,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It’s important to have that at the table, and right now there’s a short list they’re considering. They will move quickly to fill the seat, and we can expect someone soon.”

The source declined to comment on whether McCain is on said short list.

Much like her father, McCain, who identifies as a Republican, has been critical of the Trump administration.

She did not support Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, instead voting for independent candidate Evan McMullin, and has frequently spoken out against Trump supporters.

In July, after news of her father’s brain cancer diagnosis was made public, she wrote, “The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways, but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.”