Is Bachelor Superfan January Jones Dating Nick Viall?

January Jones is reportedly dating The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, and though the two have not publicly confirmed anything beyond friendship, her love of the reality TV franchise is well-documented.

On Monday, Page Six reported that Jones, 40, and Viall, 37, starting seeing each other in March, and that he celebrated her birthday alongside her Mad Men costars on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The actress also liked Viall’s photo on Instagram and left a flirty comment on Jan. 6, with an eye-rolling emoji and a heart.

Viall, 37, recently told PEOPLE at the Art of Elysium’s Heaven Celebration in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, that he is seeing other people after his split from Vanessa Grimaldi in August.

“I’m dating. That’s about all I’ll say,” said the reality star, who has had turns on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise.

The Last Man on Earth star admitted in March 2017 that it was her dream to star on the hit show during an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

“I’ve been grooming myself for it,” she said, revealing she was particularly driven by the idea of dating former Bachelor Ben Higgins.

But when the topic of conversation turned toward Viall, Jones found herself just as receptive to the idea of dating him, saying, “Nick’s pretty cute…”

In November 2017, the actress again opened up on Corden’s show about Viall, revealing that he had reached out to her via her team.

“You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag — and I think that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe?” said Jones of Viall, who announced his split from fiancée and Bachelor winner Grimaldi in August, five months after the season finale aired.

“He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle,” the actress said. “So is that like, his way of asking me out, or does he have a problem with me? I don’t know what that was. But I declined because I don’t need to be humiliated.”

Corden asked if Viall circled back with an offer for a real date afterward, and Jones said he didn’t — which “says a lot.”