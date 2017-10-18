More Crocodile Hunters! The Irwin Family Announces Return to Animal Planet

The late Steve Irwin‘s family is carrying on his legacy — on the same network where The Crocodile Hunter shared his passion for wildlife with the world.

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery Communications, announced that the Irwin family — Steve’s wife Terri and their two children Bindi and Robert — is returning to Animal Planet for new television projects. The Irwins will also serve as global ambassadors for Discovery Communications.

The Crocodile Hunter, which also featured Terri and the two kids, aired on Animal Planet from 1996 to 2007.

“Steve Irwin was a champion for all wildlife and he and Terri’s excitement and enthusiasm brought viewers from around the world in touch with nature,” said Patrice Andrews, General Manager of Animal Planet, in a statement. “Their passion for animals, love for their family, and leadership in conversation awareness left a strong legacy that continues today. We are thrilled to have Terri, Bindi and Robert back in the Animal Planet family.

“We’re excited to be returning home to Animal Planet and our Discovery Communications family,” Terri said. “We look forward to the year ahead as we embark on new projects and adventures with Animal Planet.”

The entire family has kept up Steve’s work through the family’s conservation organization, Wildlife Warriors Worldwide, following his death on Sept. 4, 2006. He passed at the age of 44 following the attack of a stingray off the coast of Australia while filming a documentary.

Following in her father’s footsteps, 19-year-old Bindi has hosted the Discovery Kids series Bindi, the Jungle Girl and co-created a series of books called Bindi Wildlife Adventures. Robert, 13, has hosted the wildlife series Wild But True on Discovery Kids and has introduced exotic animals to Jimmy Fallon on the comedian’s late-night show.

“It’s just in my blood,” Robert told the host. “I actually grew up at Australia Zoo, so I think I’m the luckiest kid on planet Earth.”

“Dad was amazing because he left this legacy that people will never forget,” Bindi told PEOPLE in May.

“He didn’t just say to love the cute and cuddly animals — he tried to get people to understand and respect the animals like crocodiles and snakes and really break down those barriers,” she added. “For us, we really want to carry on in dad’s footsteps and make sure that everything he worked so hard for continues on in the future.”