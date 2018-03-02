Instagram Star Jackie Oshry Got Engaged a Day Before Backlash Over Old Anti-Muslim Tweets

Social media star Jackie Oshry got engaged this week — just as a major scandal surrounding her family was unfolding.

On Thursday, the tech platform Oath canceled The Morning Breath, a popular live show hosted by Jackie and her sister Claudia Oshry (of @girlwithnojob Instagram fame, boasting 2.8 million followers). The cancelation came amid controversy over their conservative commentator and anti-Islam activist mother Pamela Geller — and past racist tweets of their own.

“The Morning Breath, an Oath social media show, is being cancelled immediately,” a spokesperson for Oath told PEOPLE in a statement. “We have launched an internal investigation and will take other appropriate steps based on the results of the investigation.”

One day prior, Jackie’s longtime boyfriend Zachary Weinreb popped the question in New York City. Weinreb’s brother Kyle shared a photo of the newly engaged couple on Instagram, with Jackie, 25, smiling and showing off the ring.

The post came hours after controversy surrounding the family arose when The Daily Beast published an article outing the fact that the social media stars (and their two other Instagram-famous sisters, Margo and Olivia) are the daughters of Geller, a right-wing activist who has been denounced for hate speech.

Following the news, past tweets of Claudia and Jackie’s featuring anti-Muslim sentiments began circulating online.

In a statement provided to The Daily Beast after the story’s publication, Claudia said she and her siblings don’t align with their mother’s ideologies.

“We want to be clear to our audience and fans that our political and cultural beliefs are not anti-Muslim or anti-anyone,” reads the statement. “Our views are separate from our mother’s. Being raised by a single parent, we were taught to make our own choices based on our personal beliefs. We are inspired to think for ourselves and we do. We do not condone discrimination or racist beliefs of any kind.”

Both Claudia and Jackie — who runs her own popular Instagram account, @jackieoproblems — also issued apologies on social media.

“Hi guys. Obviously need to address a lot of what happened today, but first and foremost, I just need to apologize,” Claudia, 23, said in a tearful video posted Wednesday. “Some news broke this morning about who my mom is, and then some really disgusting, vile, stupid tweets of mine resurfaced. I need to just come right out and say how sorry I am. It’s not cool, it’s not funny.”

“I was a dumb kid, I was 16, I thought I was being funny and cool on Twitter, and it’s not,” she continued. “I’m not racist. I can’t believe I even have to say that. But I’m so sorry to anyone who read those tweets and had a reaction and was upset, because you’re totally entitled to that reaction, but it’s so important for you guys to know that that’s not who I am. And if you guys me the opportunity to show you who I am and what I stand for, I would be so grateful. But I understand that these things take time, and what I did was not okay, and I’m so sorry.”

Jackie posted a screenshot of a written note apology.

“I want to express my utmost, sincere apologies for the indefensible comments that I’ve said in the past,” reads the note. “That is not a reflection of who I am as a person today and I am truly sorry to everyone I’ve offended and let down. All I can do now is reflect and learn from this experience by showing everyone the good that is in my heart.”