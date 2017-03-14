Now that The Bachelor cameras have stopped rolling, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are excited to begin living their lives together out of the limelight.

On Monday evening, audiences watched 36-year-old Viall present his final rose to 29-year-old Grimaldi along with a proposal. Following the season 21 finale, the duo made their first public appearance since getting engaged on the After the Final Rose special, during which Viall admitted that they “have a long way to go” and “are getting to know each other.”

But throughout the months that the pair had to keep their engagement a secret from Bachelor Nation, they’ve gotten to know one another on a deeper level, including surprises and differences that they weren’t aware of.

As to what came as a surprise to Grimaldi, she admitted to reporters on Tuesday, “I guess his cooking skills” and added, “He also snores when he’s really tired. Nothing really that surprising. I’m not a big morning person but Nick is a very big morning person.”

But not being a morning person is working to the special education teacher’s advantage. “I sleep in and he cooks breakfast,” she disclosed. “He comes in with bacon.”

The Canadian native also admitted that she’s looking forward to doing normal, everyday activities that couples do, specifically going out to dinner with her family and enjoying the theater.

In a PEOPLE exclusive interview, the couple revealed that Grimaldi is currently in the process of immigrating from Montreal to Los Angeles to be with her fiancé.

Although Grimaldi and Viall were both hesitant about leaving their home countries — he admitted after her hometown date to Montreal that it wouldn’t be easy for him to picture living life in Canada — she said in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, “Now that we’re engaged, I’m planning on slowly transitioning on moving to Los Angeles with Nick.”

While Grimaldi and Viall’s road to find love has happily come to an end, their time on reality TV certainly hasn’t! Next Monday, Viall will begin his run on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.

But when DWTS wraps in May, will audiences see more of the duo on TV? According to Grimaldi, they aren’t ruling out the possibility. “Right now, we’re just focusing on our relationship. … Never say never!”

Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

—With NATALIE STONE