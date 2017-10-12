Inside the Kardashian/Jenner Sisters' Glitzy and Lavish Birthday Bashes

There ain’t no party like a Kardashian-Jenner party!

When it comes to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ stars birthdays, they sure know how to celebrate — and in style.

For Kendall Jenner‘s 21st birthday, the model threw a roaring ’20s bash and celebrated at L.A. restaurant Delilah, where she wore a glittery, flapper-inspired dress.

When younger sister Kylie Jenner turned 19, then-boyfriend Tyga gifted her with a $189,000 black Maybach, which came a year after the rapper gave her a $320,000 Ferrari for her 18th bash.

Khloé Kardashian was thrown a surprise birthday by her sisters when she turned 33. The party was held at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood, and the birthday girl wore a shimmering shift dress, which she paired with $395 Tamara Mellon heeled sandals.

After she celebrated her 38th birthday with ex Scott Disick and their three kids at the Happiest Place on Earth (a.k.a. Disneyland), Kourtney Kardashian headed to Punta Mita, Mexico, for a girly getaway, where she gifted 15 of her closest friends with goodie bags worth more than $300.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!