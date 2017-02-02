After their big Arkansas wedding and “incredible” honeymoon in Australia and New Zealand, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are all settled into their new life in Laredo, Texas.

“We have just so perfectly adapted, it’s been incredible,” Jinger tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “The biggest blessing.”

The Counting On star moved to the Lone Star state to help Jeremy with his ministry work. While she’s the first member of her family to permanently relocate (the Duggars all reside in Arakansas, while Jeremy’s family is in Pennsylvania), technology has made it easy to stay in touch.

“We FaceTime, and there’s always a family group message sharing what’s going on,” says Jinger, 23. “It’s been joyous.” Plus, visits are just “a flight away.”

While she’s closest to her sisters, Jinger is also making new friends in her community. “I’ve definitely connected with the ladies here, and they have been so gracious.”

As for whether the newlyweds will start their own big family soon? They’re leaving it up to a higher power.

“We are just enjoying our life together,” says Jinger, “and we will see what the Lord does.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.