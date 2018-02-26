Depression, Arrests and Rehab: Inside Heather Locklear's Darkest Days

Though Heather Locklear has had a successful 30-year Hollywood career starring in TV shows like Dynasty, Melrose Place and Spin City, her personal life has often been riddled with pain and sorrow.

On Sunday, the 56-year-old actress and mother to daughter Ava Sambora, 20, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, which follows years of ups and downs, including stints in rehab and a lengthy battle with depression and anxiety. Below, a look inside her darkest moments.

1993: Divorces Tommy Lee

At the age of 24, Locklear tied the knot with 23-year-old Mötley Crue singer Tommy Lee in a lavish ceremony at the Santa Barbara Biltmore on May 10, 1986.

But after seven years of marriage, the former couple divorced in 1993.

April 2007: Divorces Richie Sambora

Following her divorce from Lee in 1993, the former Dynasty star married Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora on Dec. 17, 1994, in Paris.

The couple was introduced by Locklear’s friend, makeup artist Lisa Christy. Seven months later, Sambora popped the question. They welcomed one child together: daughter Ava Elizabeth, now 20.

Locklear and Sambora split up in February 2006.

“After 11 years of marriage Heather Locklear has filed for divorce from Richie Sambora,” the actress’ rep, Cece Yorke, told PEOPLE. “This is a private matter and there will be no further comment at this time.”

Their divorce was finalized in April 2007.

June 2008: Enters Treatment for ‘Anxiety and Depression’

In late June 2008, Locklear sought treatment for psychological issues at an Arizona facility.

“Heather has been dealing with anxiety and depression. She requested an in-depth evaluation of her medication and entered into a medical facility for proper diagnosis and treatment,” said Locklear’s rep. “This is a confidential medical matter and no further statement will be released.”

During her time at the Arizona facility, Locklear remained under doctors’ care while getting therapeutic spa treatments, riding horses and spending quality time alone.

After successfully completing four weeks of treatment for anxiety and depression, she returned back home in July 2008. “Heather’s feeling really great,” said a close friend. “And she looks beautiful, just radiant.”

September 2008: Arrested on Suspicion of DUI



Locklear was arrested Sept. 27, 2008 on suspicion of DUI near Santa Barbara, California. A California Highway Patrol spokesman confirmed a concerned witness called 911 to say the actress was “driving erratically” in a parking lot, then exited her BMW on a nearby road and “stumbled into the traffic lane.”

In November 2008, Locklear had been formally charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

She pleaded no contest to reckless driving in Santa Barbara, and in exchange, a DUI charge was dismissed, a source close to the case confirmed.

April 2010: Arrested for Hit-and-Run

On April 17, 2010, the actress was arrested – but not taken into custody – and cited with misdemeanor hit-and-run after Ventura County Sheriffs examined debris on a public street near her gated-community home and traced it back to her black 2005 BMW.

“Physical evidence established that the vehicle involved in the collision was … registered a 2005 black BMW sedan registered to Richard and Heather Sambora of Westlake Village,” Ventura District Attorney Gregory D. Totten said in a statement. “Insufficient evidence exists to establish who the driver of the vehicle was at the time of the collision. As a result, no criminal charges will be filed.”

Prosecutors declined to formally charge Locklear with a crime after police alleged that she ran over a no-parking sign and left the scene without reporting it.

December 2010: Hospitalized for Bacterial Infection

Nine months after her arrest, Locklear’s holiday season was off to a bumpy start.

She had been hospitalized in California and was treated for a bacterial infection. The Melrose Place star was on antibiotics, but “doing fine,” her rep said.

November 2011: Calls Off Engagement with Jack Wagner

In early 2007, Locklear began dating Jack Wagner. Four years later, the longtime couple got engaged in August 2011 and had Locklear’s daughter Ava’s stamp of approval.

Although their Melrose Place characters wed on TV, the actors who played Amanda Woodward and Peter Burns called off their engagement in November 2011.

“Jack and Heather are no longer engaged,” Locklear’s rep told PEOPLE.

January 2012: Hospitalized After 911 Call

Six years ago, Locklear was taken to the hospital after a 911 call was placed from her home.

The nature of the emergency wasn’t immediately revealed. But TMZ and RadarOnline reported Locklear may have mixed alcohol and prescription medication.

“Emergency response personnel responded to a medical emergency call at Ms. Locklear’s residence,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Aranda told PEOPLE. “Once they arrived, it was determined that Ms. Locklear needed to be transported to the hospital for further medical attention.”

“She is in no danger and she’s going to be just fine,” her parents, Bill and Diane Locklear, said in a statement issued by Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center.

While a rep for Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center told PEOPLE that Locklear was discharged from their hospital, leaving in the care of her family, she was reportedly “out of control” when her sister dialed 911 night prior, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Heather became a different person on drugs,” a source told the show.

January 2017: Reportedly Enters Rehab

Amid reports that she had entered rehab, the former Melrose Place star said in a statement to PEOPLE, “I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life.”

She added: “Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

September 2017: Hospitalized After Car Accident

Last fall, Locklear was involved in a collision and transported to Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center in Thousand Oaks.

She went off the road and into a ditch, a spokesman for the Thousand Oaks Police Department said. Locklear was transported to the hospital with minor non-threatening injuries.

Police could not say what caused the incident but did say no drugs or alcohol were involved. She was not cited for the incident.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department

February 2018: Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

On Feb. 25, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery. The incident allegedly began when police received a domestic violence call around 9:40 p.m., after which officers arrived at the star’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, according to The Blast.

“I don’t have any information as to whether or not an alcohol was involved, but she was extremely uncooperative right off the bat,” Sgt. Eric Buschow of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE. “She became combative with the deputies to the point where she was arrested not only for felony domestic battery but three counts of battery on a police officer.”

According to a 911 call obtained by TMZ, the domestic violence call was placed by Locklear’s brother after he allegedly saw his sister and her boyfriend fighting. Reps for Locklear have no comment at this time.

The Blast reported that Locklear was arrested at 10:27 p.m. and was taken to Ventura County Jail. The former Melrose Place star was released from jail at 5:48 a.m. on Monday morning after posting bail.

According to the outlet, Locklear’s next scheduled court date is March 13.