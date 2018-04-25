Inside West Wing Star Dulé Hill's Dream Wedding to Jazmyn Simon

Actors Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon are officially married — and the couple says they couldn’t be happier about their union.

“I hit the jackpot in love,” Simon tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “I’m looking forward to waking up every day to his smile. His smile can light up the whole world.”

On Saturday, the duo, who first met on the set of Ballers, said their “I Do’s” in the Garden of the Capuchinas in Antigua, Guatemala, in front of friends including West Wing actors Allison Janney and Richard Schiff and Psych costar James Roday.

As for the destination location? There was a very charming reason for choosing it.

“I found out about the beautiful ruins in Antigua by fate,” says Simon, 33. “The Capuchinas was built in 1736 and suffered two massive earthquakes … but after 243 years, the building is still standing. I thought, what better physical representation of the love Dulé and I have for one another, that no matter how many storms come, how the world will shake, our love will stand the test of time. When I explained that to Dulé, he said, ‘Let’s do it.'”

Hill, 42, says the best part of the day was seeing his beautiful bride walk down the aisle. He adds that can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with his new bride.

“It is said that a husband and wife should function like two wings of the same bird,” he says. “I’m looking forward to soaring to life’s highest heights with Jazmyn.”

Simon, who wore a gown by BERTA (Hill wore a Ralph Lauren tux), says that the only slight hiccup in the beautiful day was the weather — and that “went according to God’s plan.”

“I had been stalking the weather for a good month because we decided to get married in the garden,” she says. “No joking, every day the weather seemed to change from sunny to rainy to cloudy to thunderstorms. When I walked down the aisle, it was a few clouds, but the beautiful sun shining down on us. As we started the ceremony, the storm clouds started rolling in. Both Dulé and I were crying while we were reciting our vows, and I wasn’t sure if it was raindrops or tears falling on my shoulders.”

However, the couple had a plan in place just in case it did start raining — and that was to just keep going.

“We finished our vows, exchanged rings, and shared our first kiss as husband and wife. Once the last two members of the bridal party exited the garden, the sky opened up and it started raining,” Simon says.

They decided to take that as a good sign.

Says Simon, “We took it as a blessing from God on our union, symbolizing renewal, cleansing, rebirth and answered prayers.”