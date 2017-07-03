Inside Christina El Moussa’s New ‘Low-Key’ Romance

Since Christina El Moussa split from her ex-husband, Tarek, the HGTV star has been happily single, but after reconnecting with a former flame, she might officially be off the market.

A source tells PEOPLE the Flip or Flop star is currently dating businessman Doug Spedding, 55 who she was linked to before her marriage to Tarek.

“Their children are only a few years apart, so they’ve been doing a lot of activities with the kids: ice skating, swimming, BBQs, just low-key stuff at home,” says the source.

El Moussa has daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, who turns 2 in August, with her ex, while Spedding is a dad of six.

“Christina respects that he is a great father; he’s always present when it comes to his children and isn’t distracted by his phone and social media,” adds the source. “They’re just taking it slow and enjoying their time together.”

While both Christina and Tarek have been linked to other people, the former married pair have a great working relationship and have no plans to stop filming their hit series.