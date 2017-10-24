When it came to her wedding day, Whitney Bischoff caught a lucky break with some especially compliant weather.

“It was sunny and warm and perfect,” says former Bachelor contestant Bischoff, who wed Ricky Angel at the luxurious Wequassett Resort on Cape Cod on Saturday. “I really do feel like that was my [late] mom’s hand in this. The whole day was everything I dreamed it would be.”

Sunny skies weren’t the only thing the couple’s 150 guests — including fellow Bachelor alums Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass — enjoyed at the celebration, which was planned by Always Yours Events.

An emotional Bischoff was escorted down the aisle by her maternal grandmother, Mamaw, to the tune of “My Old Kentucky Home.” She carried a bouquet of blush, white and nude blooms from The Wild Dahlia, including a single Stargazer lily, a tribute to her late mother, Carol.

Bischoff’s dress, designed by her with the help of Audrey Grant Bridal, was particularly sentimental. “I found my mom’s wedding dress in my grandmother’s attic,” she tells PEOPLE. “The lace, the buttons, everything that is an embellishment on my dress is from my mom’s dress. It’s beautiful.”

After the vows and exchange of Sam Rafidia-designed rings, guests joined the newlyweds for a cocktail hour featuring Cape Codders (a signature drink made with cranberry and vodka) as well as Cosmopolitans. A raw bar served fresh oysters, lobster and crab.

Guests then gathered for a four-course dinner (menus were designed by stationer Amanda Day Rose) that included New England clam chowder, New York strip steak and herb-crusted cod. The cake featured four distinct tiers: vanilla, Italian olive oil, spiced carrot and chocolate.

Bischoff and Angel, who met on Bumble in 2015 after her split from former Bachelor Chris Soules, chose “Amazing Day” by Coldplay for their first dance. “The theme to our wedding is ‘Life has a beautiful crazy design,’” says Bischoff. “It’s a line from our first dance [song] that we feel relates so much to our lives and how we got to where we are today.”

Guests danced to jams by The Park Street Band and The Boston Common Band, and then at 10:30 p.m., gathered inside for an afterparty where late night snacks of sliders and quesadillas energized the crowd.

“It was amazing,” says Bischoff of her wedding day. And of her new husband: “There is no better person than Ricky for me,” she says. “He keeps me laughing and makes me so happy.”