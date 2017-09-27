Inside Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan’s Ugly Split: ‘There is a Family Law Domestic Abuse Case Open’

One week after Audrina Patridge filed for divorce from her husband of 10 months, Corey Bohan, their split continues to get complicated.

Patridge, 32, requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against the professional BMX biker Sept. 18 and filed for divorce two days later. The Hills alum cited irreconcilable differences, due to an alleged violent outburst.

“She got the restraining order because she was afraid how he would retaliate when she filed for divorce,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Corey has said to Audrina multiple times, ‘If you leave me, I’ll come after you.’ So she had to get some additional protection.”

Bohan, 35, denied Patridge’s claims of abuse in his Sept. 21 legal response, and two days later, the former reality star dropped off their 15-month-old daughter, Kirra Max, with him in Los Angeles.

“Audrina is putting on a brave face, but these exchanges between Audrina and Corey are court ordered to take place at a police station for her protection,” a rep for Patridge says. “There is still a family law domestic violence case open.”

The Patridge pal reiterates that the pair — who dated on and off since 2008 before getting engaged in 2015 — are putting their best foot forward for their daughter.

“They’re being civil for the sake of Kirra,” the source says. “He is Kirra’s father and he is going to be spending time with her. But they are definitely not getting back together. This whole thing is extremely hard for Audrina. She really wants to get back to some normalcy.”

For now, Patridge is leaning on family and focusing on work. The swimwear designer released a new collection on her Prey Swim site Tuesday and has shared sweet shots of herself spending time with her only child amidst the fighting.

“I appreciate all your thoughts & messages,” she captioned a video of Kirra on Sunday. “This is a difficult time but we are doing ok.”