On Your Mark, Get Set, Con! Imposters' Leading Men Brush Up on Grifting 101

Three can kinda play that game.

While on the hunt for their shared con-artist ex Maddie (Inbar Lavi), Ezra (Rob Heaps) and Richard (Parker Young) are ready to take a walk on the wrong side of the law in the next episode of Imposters.

In Imposters, Maddie has left a trail of angry exes behind her after robbing them of everything they have.

Hitting the road, Maddie’s scorned lovers embrace tips from In the Game, a book that advises would-be swindlers to start their marks with a “classic distraction maneuver known as the bait and switch.”

Later, at a gas station, the newly minted friends plot to steal but worry about being “as bad as” Maddie – whom Ezra knew as Ava, and Richard as Alice.

To assuage any guilt, the men decide to create a code of conduct. No-go marks? Old people, kids, “people who look sad,” moms or dads or “anyone who’s limping.”

After witnessing a man harass an elderly woman with a walker, they settle on their perfect targets: “A–holes.”

Imposters airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.