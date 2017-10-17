Broad City's Ilana Glazer Says She Fired Staffers After Being Sexually Harassed

Ilana Glazer is the latest celebrity to come forward with her own stories of sexual harassment.

The co-creator and star of hit Comedy Central show Broad City took to Instagram on Tuesday to use the #MeToo hashtag, which has become a rallying cry that thousands of women — and men — have been using on social media to share personal stories of sexual harassment and assault in the wake of numerous allegations brought against Harvey Weinstein.

“I’ve been sexually harassed countless times,” wrote Glazer, 30. “In middle school, in high school — by more teachers than students! At work as a waitress, at work as a showrunner! Same same same — I was a woman in both places.”

“I was sexually harassed by a creepy-a– doctor just last year and filed a complaint with NYC,” she said. “I’ve fired a couple dudes — one background actor and one sound guy.”

“I was asked, ‘Are you sure?’ ” she continued. “Hm. Okay yeah lemme think a sec — YEAH I’M F—ING SURE. [Because] getting sexually harassed seems to be a constant, but having the opportunity to do something about it is rare.”

In her caption, Glazer offered a “big queenly thanks” to Viola Davis and Tracy Lysette for their own posts using the hashtag, which made her feel “felt brave enough” to do the same.

The #MeToo hashtag began trending after Alyssa Milano tweeted Sunday, asking anyone who has been sexually harassed or assaulted to respond “Me too,” in an attempt to shed light on the magnitude of the problem throughout society and across the globe.

Thousands have since flooded Twitter with their own stories, including numerous celebrities, from Evan Rachel Wood to Sheryl Crow.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Because I was shamed and considered a "party girl" I felt I deserved it. I shouldnt have been there, I shouldn't have been "bad" #metoo — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

#metoo A manager on my first big tour as a backup singer. When I went to a lawyer he told me to suck it up bc the guy could do a lot for me. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 16, 2017

You are not alone. #MeToo — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) October 16, 2017

It's funny. I just figured it goes without saying. #MeToo — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) October 16, 2017

The firestorm was sparked after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, 65, came to light in an Oct. 5 New York Times exposé, in which eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — accused the movie mogul of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan, who later accused him of rape on Twitter.

The allegations were compounded by an investigation by the New Yorker, and several more women have leveled allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein, including Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, the Weinstein Company, and kicked out of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. His wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him, and on Tuesday, he resigned from The Weinstein Company board of directors.

Of the accusations, a spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”