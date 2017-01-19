Idina Menzel Will be Watching Beaches with Her Mom After the Women's March

Although Idina Menzel‘s mother will be glued to the television set as her daughter belts out the classic anthem “Wind Beneath My Wings” for Lifetime’s Beaches remake on Saturday, the Tony winning actress will be keeping herself busy.

During a Q&A before the screening on Wednesday, which was streamed on Facebook Live, Menzel shared that she’ll be watching the new version of Garry Marshall’s 1988 tearjerker with her just her mom instead of a big party.

“[My mom] specifically canceled the get-together because she was like, ‘I hate when everybody talks during your singing or your acting,’ ” the 45-year-old actress shared. “She wants to just sit there and stare at the television.”

As for the Broadway actress? “I’ll probably peer in and out,” she said.

Menzel explained that while she’s proud of the film, she’s always had a hard time watching or hearing herself perform.

“I’ve just always been that way, a perfectionist,” she admitted. “Even when I record music, it’s hard for me to listen back to it. I always want to change something.”

Besides the debut of Beaches, the mother-daughter duo are also looking forward to participating in the Women’s March on Washington Saturday to protest Donald Trump the day after he is sworn into office.

Menzel explained that her mother was just texting her with plans to get t-shirts and “those pussyhats that they’re wearing!”

“She thinks she’s so cool, like she knows all the stuff that everybody’s doing,” Menzel said.

Beaches debuts Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.