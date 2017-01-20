Grab Your Tissues! Idina Menzel Admits She Cried Multiple Times over Beaches Remake

Idina Menzel has gone through a lot of tissues since taking on the coveted role of C.C. in the upcoming remake of Beaches.

While stopping by PEOPLE Now to share an exclusive sneak peek at the Lifetime TV movie, Menzel admitted that she has shed her fair share of tears due to the role.

“The first Kleenex was when I took the job and I thought, ‘Why did I take the job?’ ” she joked. “Well, because it’s Bette Midler. She’s been one of my all-time favorites my whole life.”

“I don’t really try making it a habit to recreate someone… an icon’s role. I usually stay far away from it,” Menzel, 45, continued. “I actually said no a couple of times.”

Thankfully, the Frozen star changed her mind about taking on the iconic role.

“The role was so amazing and it was such an opportunity for me to get in front of the camera and try some stuff I wasn’t able to try,” she added. “So, I went for it. We will see what happens.”

Beaches debuts Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.