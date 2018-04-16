Ian Somerhalder Is Returning to His Vampire Roots in New Netflix Drama V-Wars

Ian Somerhalder is putting his fangs back on.

The actor, 39, has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix Vampire drama V-Wars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Somerhalder will once again be dealing with the undead in the new series, starring as Dr. Luther Swann, who watches as a disease transforms his best friend into a vampire. As the disease spreads, a war breaks out between humans and vampires.

This marks Somerhalder’s first television role since The Vampire Diaries ended in 2017.

V-Wars is based on a novel written by Jonathan Maberry.

Ian Somerhalder Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ian Somerhalder

“We could not have dreamed of a better choice than Ian Somerhalder to bring his keen understanding of this genre from his years of starring in The Vampire Diaries to lead the cast of V-Wars as Dr. Luther Swann and to be a creative force on this series, as well as to serve as a director this season,” executive producer David Ozer said in a statement, according to Deadline. “We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring the multifaceted world that Jonathan Maberry created to audiences worldwide.”

The first season will be 10 episodes long. A premiere date has not yet been announced.