'Her Story Is Our Story': Hulu Releases New Handmaid's Tale Teaser Starring Elisabeth Moss on International Women's Day

Coinciding with International Women’s Day, Hulu released a new teaser for its upcoming original series The Handmaid’s Tale on Wednesday.

Come April 26, Hulu will release the first season of its new drama series, starring Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes and more.

The series, based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a modern-day totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

Moss plays Offred, one of the few remaining fertile women who is a handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. Offred has one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

The release of the new teaser — titled “Her Story Is Our Story” — comes the same day that women globally are banding together for International Women’s Day, showing their importance by not showing up.

The organizers behind the widely-attended anti-Trump Women’s March, which gathered thousands of women in cities across the globe the day after President Donald Trump‘s inauguration, have planned a women’s strike dubbed “A Day Without Women.” The group is encouraging women to abstain from doing paid or unpaid work, avoid spending money (except at small or women-owned businesses) and to wear red in solidarity. Businesses are encouraged to support the strike by closing their doors or giving their female employees the day off.

The day is inspired in part by the Yemeni New York City bodega workers who led a strike in response to President Trump’s controversial first travel ban, as well as the “Day Without Immigrants” strike last month.

Early Wednesday, Trump, 70, took to Twitter with a message praising women.

“I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” he wrote. “On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”

However, many users were quick to point out times where the commander-in-chief was notably less than respectful to woman, citing Trump’s previous comments about public figures such as Megyn Kelly and Arianna Huffington.

The 10-episode first season of The Handmaid’s Tale hits Hulu on April 26.