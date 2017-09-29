Hugh Hefner’s 4 Children Dine Together, Raise a Glass in a Toast the Night After His Death

Here’s to Hugh Hefner.

On Thursday, the Playboy mogul’s four children went out to dinner in Brentwood, California and were photographed raising a glass, presumably in their deceased father‘s honor.

Although all four of Hefner’s children were present at the Japanese restaurant Katsuya — Christie, 64, David, 62, Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26 — Hefner’s wife Crystal Harris, 31, did not join them.

Hefner, 91, died Wednesday from natural causes at home in The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.

““My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Cooper said in a statement after Hefner’s death. “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”

Cooper — son of Henfer and his second wife Kimberley Conrad — is the chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, making the decision in February to bring nude photos back to the magazine after a 2015 decision to stop publishing them.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated,” Cooper tweeted at the time, “but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today, we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

Previously, Hefner’s daughter Christie served as CEO of Playboy Enterprises.

Hefner’s only daughter — from his first marriage to Millie Williams — began working in the family company in 1975. By 1982, she was named company president, and in 1988, she rose to become the chairman and CEO. During her time at the company, she transformed the brand, shutting down the original Playboy Clubs — a chain of nightclubs featuring waitresses dressed in Playboy bunny costumes — and helped launch Playboy TV and Playboy.com.

In 2009, Christie stepped down from her position and is currently the chairman of Hatch Beauty, a brand and innovation strategy company.

Hefner’s oldest son David— also from Hefner’s union with Williams— has remained entirely out of the spotlight and away from the Playboy lifestyle. Little is known about his career path, though he reportedly has worked as a computer programmer.

In August, Hugh’s son Marston tweeted a photo of David enjoying a game of backgammon with his father and sister Christie.

Backgammon with brother, sister, and dad. pic.twitter.com/PQP3vIsNXw — Marston Hefner (@MarstonGHefner) August 6, 2017

Marston — Hefner’s first child with second wife Conrad— actually grew up living in the Playboy Mansion with Cooper, until he moved in next door with his mother when he was 8 years old.

In 2012, the then-21-year-old was arrested for allegedly attacking his live-in girlfriend, Playboy Playmate Claire Sinclair. He was later released on $20,000 bail on the misdemeanor offense, according to Pasadena police.

Father's Day Backgammon with Marston and Cooper. Repost @cooperbhefner #fathersday A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Marston was sentenced to 52 weeks in a domestic violence program, according to TMZ.

Though he was initially positioned as a co-heir apparent, he’s remained mostly out of the public eye since the incident.