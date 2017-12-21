The late Hugh Hefner is attempting to prevent his loved ones from falling into substance abuse.

Nearly three months after the Playboy founder passed away at the age of 91 in September, the Girls Next Door alum’s trust documents outline that if the beneficiaries to his estate — widow Crystal Hefner and his children Christie A. Hefner, David Hefner, Marston Hefner and Cooper Hefner — frequently use illegal substances or become dependent upon alcohol or any legal drugs, they will be suspended from it.

Charley Gallay/Getty

“If the trustees reasonably believe that a beneficiary of any trust routinely or frequently uses or consumes any illegal substance so as to be physically or psychologically dependent upon that substance, or is clinically dependent upon the use or consumption of alcohol or any other legal drug or chemical substance that is not prescribed by a board certified medical doctor or psychiatrist in a current program of treatment supervised by such a doctor or psychiatrist, and if the Trustees reasonably believe that as a result the beneficiary is unable to care for himself or herself, or is unable to manage his or her financial affairs, all mandatory distributions (including distributions upon termination of the trust) to the beneficiary, all of the beneficiary’s withdrawal rights, and all of the beneficiary’s rights to participate in decisions concerning the removal and appointment of Trustees will be suspended,” read the documents, which were exclusively obtained by The Blast.

The documents also state that trustees may request a drug test from a suspected abuser.

If a trustee has been suspended, their rights to the trust may be restored when “in the case of use or consumption of an illegal substance, examinations indicate no such use for 12 months and, in all cases, when the Trustees in their discretion determine that the beneficiary is able to care for himself or herself and is able to manage his or her financial affairs.”

Hefner, who established the trust on May 21, 1991 and served as the initial trustee until his death, additionally disinherits and excludes from the trust “any person who claims to be a child of mine, including any child of mine conceived after my death, unless such child lived with me in my household and was acknowledged by me in writing to be my child.”

His sons Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26, can become co-trustees at the age of 30.