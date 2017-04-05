Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Gives Update on the 90-Year-Old Playboy Founder's Health

“His friends still come over and watch movies,” Cooper said of his father’s activities. “Everyone gets together for dinners. They still do manly night Mondays. And Friday and Saturday and Sunday, everyone gets together.”

Hefner, who said “I do” to his bride Crystal Hefner, at the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills on Dec. 31, 2012, also addressed rumors about his health last September — and set the record straight with his fans and followers.

“I wish the tabloids had informed me a little earlier in the week that I’m sick. I might have cancelled my weekend plans,” Hefner quipped in a tweet.

This past October, former Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson admitted that she worries “every day” that she’ll lose Hefner.

“He’s at that age and I’m not going to lie, every day I open up my social media and I pray that I don’t see what we think might happen,” said Wilkinson, who used to live in the Playboy Mansion.

She added: “He honestly is my family. I don’t even know how to say it. He’s an angel to me in my life. The day that comes will be devastating for me and my family.”