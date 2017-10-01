Hugh Hefner Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony Attended by Wife and Children: Report

Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner was laid to rest at a private funeral on Saturday, according to TMZ. It was a small ceremony, attending only by Crystal Harris, 31, key staffers and his four children — Christie, 64, David, 62, Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26.

The polarizing magazine founder was buried at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles next to iconic actress Marilyn Monroe. Hefner, who died at the age of 91 on Wednesday, purchased the plot 25 years ago for $75,000.

Monroe, who passed away in 1962 at the age of 36, was featured on the cover of the first issue of Playboy in December 1953. Hefner was said he scraped together $8,000 to purchase old nude photographs of Monroe to feature in the magazine. The photos were taken before Monroe became an international star and was working as a model.

The cemetery is the final resting place of some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Natalie Wood, Farrah Fawcett, Truman Capote, Dean Martin, Zsa Zsa Gabor and Rodney Dangerfield.

On Thursday, the Playboy mogul’s four children went out to dinner at the Japanese restaurant Katsuya in Brentwood, California, and were photographed raising a glass, presumably in their deceased father‘s honor.

Hefner died Wednesday from natural causes at home in The Playboy Mansion surrounded by loved ones.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Cooper, the chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, said in a statement after his father’s death. “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”