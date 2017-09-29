Hugh Hefner Gave Hunter S. Thompson’s Widow $25,000 After Husband’s Death Left Accounts Frozen

In the wake of Hugh Hefner‘s death, many are remembering the Playboy founder’s acts of kindness.

In a moving Facebook post, Hunter S. Thompson‘s widow, Anita, recalled a time the famed publisher helped her after the journalist’s death left her with little to no money.

“Immediately following Hunter’s death, before his wishes that he wrote in his Trust were understood, our joint checking was taken over by trustees, leaving me broke,” Anita wrote on Thursday. “Out of the blue, Playboy magazine sent me a gift of $25K to help me through the chaos.”

She noted that Hefner, along with two others, “did this without asking anything in return.”



“At the time, it felt like a million dollars, and I will always be grateful for that random act of kindness,” she wrote. “Rest in Peace Hugh.”

Hefner peacefully passed away on Wednesday from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement from the Playboy founder’s rep. He was 91.

The death comes more than a decade after legendary gonzo journalist Thompson died by suicide at his Colorado ranch in 2005.

Thompson had a history with the raunchy magazine, sitting down for an interview with Playboy in its November 1974 issue.

Anita, in her Facebook post, thanked Hefner for his “contributions to journalism and supporting great writers over the decades.” She described Hefner and Thompson as friends.

Along with the statement, Anita included a photo of a signed Playboy copy from Hefner to Thompson.

Since his death, Hefner’s secret passion for the arts and even lesser known history as a civil rights campaigner came to light.

Hefner called himself a “human rights activist” in a 1994 interview with LGBTQ-interest magazine The Advocate.

“I felt from a very early age that there were things in society that were wrong, and that I might play some small part in changing them,” he told CBS in 2011.