How Will Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Split Her Time Between Los Angeles and Cleveland?

Khloé Kardashian is pregnant — and now, the question is where she will raise her baby with Tristan Thompson.

PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday that the reality star is expecting her first child with her Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend, whom she’s been dating for a year.

Though neither has publicly spoken about the news thus far, Khloé, 33, opened up about how she currently splits her time between Los Angeles and Cleveland during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, which was taped in April and aired Sunday.

After host Ryan Seacrest pointed out to Khloé that there “seems to be more of a focus on you, for you,” she acknowledged that she had been making her own life — and relationship with 26-year-old Thompson — a priority.

“For me, I’m all about family and all of us,” she said, referencing her mom and siblings. “But I think when you get older — and especially now that everybody has their own families and own things going on — now, I’ve really put myself first.”

“But it’s taken me years to actually be that way without feeling guilty about it — because I used to feel really guilty,” she added.

“I think you still feel guilty sometimes about it,” said sister Kourtney, 37. “I feel like if she goes to Cleveland to see her boyfriend — where she spends like, half of her time — she’ll feel like she always needs to make other people a priority.”

Sister Kim, 36, wondered whether Khloé “feels a touch left out” while the rest of the family is back on the West Coast — which Khloé denied.

“I’ve always been the one that picked up the slack when you guys were pregnant or on maternity leaves or this and that,” she explained. “And now I feel bad that I’m in another state and I’m kind of leaving you guys, or even just missing certain things.”

“The only thing I wish is that we were in L.A. and we could all be together,” she admitted. “But that’s not the way it is, so I’ve just got to put myself first.”

Asked how she divides her time between the two cities, Khloé said “pretty much whenever Tristan is at home in Cleveland, I try to be there.”

“It’s a serious relationship,” she said, adding that the NBA star will appear on the family’s reality show.

“If he’s around, of course he’ll be on,” she said.

Multiple sources confirmed Khloé’s pregnancy PEOPLE on Tuesday — just four days after news broke that her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. (Kim will welcome her third child with husband Kanye West in January via surrogate.)

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

“Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her,” the source continued. “But it is now reaching a point where Khloé doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore.”

“This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” the source added. “She never let it happen with Lamar [Odom], intentionally, and she never considered it with James [Harden] or French [Montana] or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

