How True Blood Alum Sam Trammell Could Be a 'Threat' to Rebecca & Jack on This Is Us

Yes, Sam Trammell is stirring up some trouble between This Is Us star couple Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) as Rebecca’s flirtatious bandmate Ben. But, allow him to explain his position before you get all riled up about this potential (fictional) relationship roadblock.

“First and foremost [Rebecca] is such a boon to the band,” Trammell, 48, tells PEOPLE of his character’s primary attraction to and appreciation for Rebecca. “Our band has been kicking around and her singing is so much better than mine as a band leader, so there’s that. And of course she’s so talented and she’s really beautiful, he’s a human being, you can’t help but be attracted to her, you know? Rebecca’s pretty awesome.”

While Trammell is of course sworn to secrecy about exactly what kind of damage Ben’s “attention” may or may not have on Rebecca and Jack, the True Blood alum says that his character’s heart is in the right place.

“I think this guy is a good guy, I don’t think there is any ill will,” he says. “Homo sapiens will be homo sapiens.”

And on another positive note for Trammell, we get to hear him sing in the episode, which he’d never done before in any professional capacity.

“They asked if I could sing and I said I couldn’t because I never have, I just play music,” recalls Trammell. “But [executive producer] Ken Olin called me and said, ‘Do you wanna just try it?’ and I said ‘Yes, I’m going to try.’ They said if it doesn’t work out, we’ll cut you out and put another voice in there. So I took singing lessons and then I sang with Mandy, which was so intimidating because she’s so incredible. She sang her part first and when she came out [of the recording booth], I was like ‘My God.’ And also said, ‘You can go if you want to,’ since she was finished. She said, ‘No I’ll watch!’ and so I was like ‘Oh nooo.’ But I was able to do it and it was really fun.”

Trammell says that even though he had a blast working on the show, he’s not expecting This is Us fans to enjoy him as much as he enjoyed himself.

“I know they’re not going to like me,” Trammell says with a laugh. “I mean, I can’t imagine any fans liking anybody who seems like a threat to that couple because that couple, you want to be like them. You watch that couple and as a parent I’m like, ‘Wow I wish I was like Jack, golly he’s such a good guy and husband.’ They really set a high bar, so it’s going to be tough with the fans. Hopefully there’s not hatred, but you never know.”

We’re going to cross our fingers that Rebecca, Jack and Ben find a way to coexist — and maybe even become friends.

“Yeah totally,” laughs Trammell. “Maybe Jack joins the band. Plays the tambourine or something.”

This is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.