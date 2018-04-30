How Travis Scott Has 'Stepped Up' for Kylie Jenner Since Welcoming Stormi

Travis Scott has been going the extra mile to be there for Kylie Jenner and their 12-week-old daughter Stormi.

“Kylie and Travis are doing well,” a source tells PEOPLE, two days after the 20-year-old rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles to celebrate the rapper’s 26th birthday.

“They are a great family,” the source adds. “Kylie is very in love with Travis. He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

Instead of making his music a priority, Scott has been putting his family first.

“He hasn’t been working much and is instead focused on spending time with Kylie and Stormi,” the source adds. “Kylie’s family is very happy with him. He is young, but acts much more mature. After all the Tristan drama, they are especially happy that they don’t have about Kylie. She loves being a mom and she is very happy with Travis.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In addition to throwing her boyfriend a private party on Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found a sweet way to include the pair’s 12-week-old daughter in the night’s festivities — by putting her on the birthday cake!

In photographs of the elaborate creation, tiny figurines of Scott, Kylie and little baby Stormi can be seen riding a wild-looking roller coaster.

“I told them, make sure Stormi has a seatbelt,” Jenner said in a video posted on her Instagram Story.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A family source previously told PEOPLE that “Stormi has definitely brought” the couple closer.

“Travis seems very comfortable taking care of Stormi,” the source said, adding that the new dad “wants to spend more time with her now that she is a bit bigger” because she “is awake more and therefore more fun.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

Although the KUWTK source added that there hadn’t “been any more talk about” Jenner and Scott getting engaged, “Kylie seems very happy with Travis.”

“They are a great little family,” the source continued.