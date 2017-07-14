The TV event of the summer is happing Sunday – long-awaited the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere on HBO!

But cord-cutters shouldn’t despair if they don’t have the channel on premium cable. There are no more way than ever to catch the hit fantasy drama online (even for free!)

Here’s how:

HBO Now: HBO’s new streaming service is available without having to sign up for cable or satellite. And there’s a chance to catch Game of Thrones for free on Sunday – HBO now is offering one free month for new users. The service is $14.99 after that. To stream, download the HBO Now app on the iTunes store, Google Play, Amazon or on Roku.

HBO’s new streaming service is available without having to sign up for cable or satellite. And there’s a chance to catch Game of Thrones for free on Sunday – HBO now is offering one free month for new users. The service is $14.99 after that. To stream, download the HBO Now app on the iTunes store, Google Play, Amazon or on Roku. Hulu: A brand new deal lets subscribers to Hulu add HBO streaming to any new or existing account. The deal is similar to HBO Now – free for one month for new subscribers and $14.99 a month after that – on top of the cost of subscribing to Hulu. Hulu is $7.99 a month with commercials or $11.99 a month with no commercials. New Hulu subscribers get one month free, as well.

A brand new deal lets subscribers to Hulu add HBO streaming to any new or existing account. The deal is similar to HBO Now – free for one month for new subscribers and $14.99 a month after that – on top of the cost of subscribing to Hulu. Hulu is $7.99 a month with commercials or $11.99 a month with no commercials. New Hulu subscribers get one month free, as well. Go back to school! Over 70 colleges also provide HBO Go to their students (with some restrictions, like living in campus housing). When logging into HBO Go, students should find their institution on the list and log in with their school username and password.

FROM PEN: Ian McShane on his Game of Thrones Spoiler!

And if you’re behind on your Game of Thrones watching (congratulations for avoiding spoilers so far!) – or just need a refresher on what’s happened over the past six seasons, Comcast Xfinity subscribers are in luck.

From now until Sunday, Xfinity customers can stream every episode on-demand on X1 and on the Stream app for their mobile devices – even for subscribers who don’t have HBO.

HBO Go also has all streaming episodes – as do the above streaming services.

All caught up? Get pumped with the extensive Game of Thrones coverage, cast interviews and behind the scenes looks over at EW.

Game of Thrones returns this Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.