How to Watch Every Episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood

Fred Rogers ensured that, for generation, every kid had a beautiful day in their neighborhood.

In honor of what would have been the late TV icon’s 90th birthday, free online streaming service twitch has partnered with PBS to air a marathon of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood‘s 90 most popular episodes on Tuesday— and then, from Thursday through April 18, the entire series, which originally ran from 1968-2001.

Watch live video from MisterRogers on www.twitch.tv

Fotos International/Getty

Rogers dreamed of becoming a minister before he pivoted to TV, hosting, writing and producing the puppet-filled, musical children’s program, all while wearing his signature sweater. He died in February 2003 of stomach cancer.

“I’d like to be remembered for being a compassionate human being,” he told the Archive of American Television, “who happened to be fortunate enough to be born at a time when there was a fabulous thing called television that could allow me to use all the talents that I had been given.”