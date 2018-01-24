How to Watch Masterpiece: Victoria Season 2

Craving another royals binge after finishing The Crown? The private life of Queen Elizabeth II‘s great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria is just as — if not more — captivating, and fans of the Masterpiece series chronicling the early years of her era-defining reign can watch the entire second season before it even concludes on PBS.

In season 2, Victoria (Jenna Coleman) is trying to balance it all: motherhood, her wifely duties and, you know, running an empire.

As historian — and series creator — Daisy Goodwin previously told PEOPLE, “We think of Victoria as a boot-faced old bag, but she was a young woman who loved dancing, sex and all those things.”

Tom Hughes still smolders as her beloved Prince Albert, and Dame Diana Rigg of Game of Thrones fame joins the cast.

Jenna Coleman (left) and Queen Victoria Courtesy of ITV Plc/MASTERPIECE; Hulton Archive/Getty

MASTERPIECE: Victoria Season 2 is available on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital HD on Jan. 30, one month before the finale airs on TV.

Victoria airs Sundays (check local listings) on PBS.