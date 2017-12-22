How to watch 33 new Hallmark Christmas movies over the holiday weekend

(Formerly known as The Christmas Shop)

Airs: Dec. 24, 10 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Dec. 10)

Starring: Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo, Dave Koz

Contains: Real estate greed, old-timey Christmas store, career-vs.-love drama, sax appeal

Official description: "Michael works for a New York City real estate development company that is trying to buy an old building in a prime location, hoping to flip the property for a profit. Unfortunately, one tenant is holding out — the owner of an old-fashioned Christmas shop. Michael has been hoping for a way to step up in his job and finally he’s been given the golden opportunity to take point on this assignment. He approaches the Christmas Shop’s current – and very attractive – owner Stephanie, who is not only protective of her family’s legacy but really appreciates what the holiday means to everyone. Her customers and employees have been loyal to the shop for generations and she’s not about to roll over for Michael and his company. But with sinking profits, Stephanie finally gives in a little bit to Michael’s attempts to change her mind. She tells him that if he spends one week working in the store and if he still doesn’t understand why this shop is so important to Stephanie, her family, and the community at the end of that time, they can talk. Without much of an option, Michael begrudgingly agrees. Under their arrangement, he gains a greater appreciation for the store, its customers, and Christmas itself, realizing what really matters in life with respect to his job. Likewise, Stephanie is resistant to change and the store has failed to modernize over the years. But through Michael’s innovative ideas and the love that grows between them, Stephanie is able to move past that. When the company finds out about what’s going on and Michael’s career is on the line, he’s forced to make a choice, one that will change him forever and make this one of the best Christmases he and Stephanie have ever had."