How to watch 33 new Hallmark Christmas movies over the holiday weekend

1 of 33
Enchanted Christmas
Airs: Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Nov. 12)
Starring: Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega
Contains: Dancing, dancing, and more dancing for two ex-lovers
Official description: “When she left Salt Lake City, Laura (Alexa PenaVega) left behind her father, her love of dance and an old heartbreak to start over as a single mother in Los Angeles. Now, she must return home with her seven-year-old daughter Nikki to spearhead the renovation of an old hotel, the Enchanted Lodge. The hotel must be restored in time for the 75th annual Christmas Eve benefit show – the very one in which Laura performed at when she was younger. But Laura is shocked to learn that her old love, Ricardo (Carlos PenaVega), the boy who jilted her for a professional dance career, has returned to Salt Lake City to choreograph and star in the show. And when his dance partner Taylor (Chelsie Hightower) leaves suddenly for an out-of-town audition, Laura must step in for her, reawakening her love of the dance, not to mention her old feelings for Ricardo – a potent combination that has her head spinning. Now, Laura must try to reconnect to her past, her family, and her love of Christmas to find a way to capture the magic of the season.”
2 of 33
Rocky Mountain Christmas
(Formerly Unbridled Love)
Premieres: Dec. 22, 9 p.m. ET/PT (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Starring: Lindy Booth, Kristoffer Polaha, Treat Williams
Contains: Deceased aunt, difficult uncle, attractive Hollywood actor, quality time on the ranch
Official description: "In the wake of her aunt’s passing, big city interior designer Sarah Davis returns home to her Uncle’s ranch for the holidays. Looking forward to a traditional Christmas with her family to lift her spirits, Sarah finds herself at odds with her uncle, who’d rather just avoid the holiday altogether. Complicating matters, handsome Hollywood star Graham Hayes arrives at the ranch looking to do research for his next big role. Balancing the tension with her family and budding romance with Graham, Sarah finds herself having a Christmas to remember."
3 of 33
Christmas Getaway
(Formerly known as Baby, It’s Cold Outside)
Premieres: Dec. 23, 8 p.m. ET/PT (Hallmark Channel)
Starring: Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle
Contains: Surprise breakup, holiday cabin, unexpected widower roommate
Official description: "Travel writer Emory has never had a traditional Christmas. Having grown up bouncing around the globe with her vagabond parents, her adult life mirrors much of what she learned growing up—life’s easier when you’re not tied down. Although her free spirit makes her the perfect travel writer, a surprising breakup with her boyfriend takes her personal life back to square one. Hoping to spend the holiday relaxing, her plans take a turn when her boss sends her on a picturesque Christmas trip to inspire her creativity. Through a mix up on the rental site — or maybe a little Christmas magic — Emory is forced to share the cabin with Scott, a handsome widower, his young daughter and mother-in-law. What begins as an annoying inconvenience blooms into something more and a Christmas they will cherish forever."
4 of 33
The Perfect Christmas Present
(Formerly known as Mr. Christmas)
Airs: Dec. 23, 9 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Premiered Nov. 4)
Starring: Sam Page, Tara Holt
Contains: Gifts, including... the gift of love
Official description: “Tom Jacobs has built an entire business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. Since his company’s busiest time of the year is the holidays, he’s earned himself the nickname Mr. Christmas. When Tom’s good friend Paul comes to him asking for help in finding a gift for his girlfriend, Jenny, Mr. Christmas finds himself in a bit of trouble. The more he learns about Jenny during his research, the more he likes her, and the guiltier he feels being caught between his heart and his best friend. With Christmas rapidly approaching, Tom dreads his encroaching deadline as it will mean an end to his time with Jenny and perhaps an end to his only chance at being with his one true love.”
5 of 33
A Bramble House Christmas
Airs: Dec. 23, 11 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Premiered Nov. 19)
Starring: Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones, Teryl Rothery
Contains: $50,000 windfall, investigation, bed-and-breakfast romance
Official description: “While settling his father’s estate, Finn Conrad becomes suspicious as to why he left a nurse $50,000. His dad knew her for less than two months before he died. Just before Christmas, Finn wants to reclaim what he considers his family’s money, so he goes undercover to investigate the bed-and-breakfast the nurse has recently taken over. When Finn meets Willa, he discovers she’s not a conniving gold digger at all. She’s the single mother of a sick boy who needed an operation. Finn’s dad paid for the operation and financed Willa’s dream of running the Bramble House B&B. Though Willa and Finn are protective of their hearts for different reasons, they fall in love — until she discovers his true identity and why he was there. Now Finn must gain Willa’s trust to make this a Christmas to remember.”
6 of 33
A Joyous Christmas
(Formerly known as Christmas for Joy)
Airs: Dec. 24, 12:30 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Premiered: Nov. 26)
Starring: Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady, Bonnie Bedelia
Contains: Hometown return, career-vs.-love drama, a selfless stranger named Joy
Official description: “Just before Christmas, bestselling author Rachel Kennedy returns to her hometown to host an event for her upcoming book. Though being home is difficult since losing her parents and losing touch with her brother, David, she finds strength from unexpected sources, namely her local producer, Jack and a selfless stranger, Joy. Jack and Joy help Rachel connect with the community, reunite with her brother and reevaluate her motivational message. Rachel and Jack develop an undeniable bond, but Rachel is torn between their relationship and career pressure from her manager, Stuart. As the event approaches, Joy reveals a secret from her past that has a lasting impact on Jack, and Rachel must find a message that brings her fans — and herself – lasting joy.”
7 of 33
Christmas in Angel Falls
(Formerly known as Angel Falls)
Airs: Dec. 24, 2 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Premiered Dec. 2)
Stars: Rachel Boston, Paul Greene, Beau Bridges
Contains: Angel trying to earn her wings, town that has lost its holiday spirit
Official description: “Angel Gabriel (Rachel Boston) — Gabby – gets a special assignment and is dispatched to the town of Angel Falls. The town has lost its Christmas spirit and Gabby is charged with the task of helping the residents recapture it. Along the way, she befriends Jack Avery (Paul Greene), the Volunteer Fire Chief, who’s initially skeptical about her plan to revive the local Yuletide cheer. Determined, Gabby takes a job at the local church as the volunteer coordinator and sets about her business of recruiting residents to get the town’s holiday back on track. In the process of bringing back beloved Angel Falls Christmas traditions, Gabby has a surprising revelation about herself and her own dreams that set her down an unexpected path.”
8 of 33
A Song for Christmas
Airs: Dec. 24, 3:30 a.m., ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Premiered Nov. 11)
Starring: Rebecca Tobin, Kevin McGarry
Contains: Runaway singer, quality time on the farm
Official description: "Country music rising star, Adelaide Kay has a hit single and has been romantically linked with a hot country star. She should be overjoyed, but dislikes the price she’s had to pay for fame, like going along with the PR-generated romance, and hardly seeing her parents. Even worse, her manager won’t let her write songs anymore, and she feels the ones she now must sing lack heart. Luckily, on the way to Philadelphia for a talk show, they stop at a bed and breakfast so Adelaide can rest, but the next day she wanders off to see the town and is accidentally left behind without her cell phone. It’s a happy accident because Baylee Lapp, who lends Adelaide her phone, takes “Addie” to the family Christmas tree farm to wait. There, she meets Baylee’s handsome brother Dillon, who recognizes Adelaide but keeps her secret from his parents and sister. Welcomed by the Lapps with open arms, Addie falls for the family as well as Dillon, and so when the bus is delayed, everyone is glad. It gives Adelaide a chance to help the Lapps save their struggling farm and gives Dillon, a talented musician, the chance to write a Christmas song with Adelaide that is sure to be a hit."
9 of 33
Christmas Encore
(Fomerly known as Encore Christmas)
Airs: Dec. 24, 5 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Premiered Dec. 9)
Starring: Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott
Contains: Nod to Dickens, theatrical production in jeopardy, actress-director romance
Official description: “A struggling actress is cast in her last off (off) Broadway show - a modern take on A Christmas Carol — before giving up her dream and moving home. Instead she find romance with her director and a renewed passion for her craft and the city. But when the historic theater loses its lease and the show is set to fold, she and her cast mates need a Christmas miracle.”
10 of 33
Engaging Father Christmas
Airs: Dec. 24, 6:30 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Premiered Nov. 12)
Starring: Erin Krakow, Niall Matter, Wendie Malick
Contains: Proposal high jinks, Vermont inn
Official description: “It was supposed to be the perfect engagement. What could be more romantic than a Christmas proposal in a bucolic Vermont inn? Ian has it planned perfectly, or so he thinks. Miranda, an interior designer, returns to where she met Ian, a dashing former attorney who now runs the little hotel in the quaint town of Carlton Heath. After doing some digging to learn about her family roots, Miranda had traced her lineage to Carlton Heath. Though it’s Christmas, Miranda had always done her best to distance herself from the holiday; her mom, an actress, had died while performing a holiday play. Ian has carefully planned every aspect of Miranda’s visit so he could make the most romantic proposal. Too bad the best-laid plans often go awry – even during Christmas.”
11 of 33
Sharing Christmas
(Formerly known as The Christmas Shop)
Airs: Dec. 24, 10 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Dec. 10)
Starring: Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo, Dave Koz
Contains: Real estate greed, old-timey Christmas store, career-vs.-love drama, sax appeal
Official description: "Michael works for a New York City real estate development company that is trying to buy an old building in a prime location, hoping to flip the property for a profit. Unfortunately, one tenant is holding out — the owner of an old-fashioned Christmas shop. Michael has been hoping for a way to step up in his job and finally he’s been given the golden opportunity to take point on this assignment. He approaches the Christmas Shop’s current – and very attractive – owner Stephanie, who is not only protective of her family’s legacy but really appreciates what the holiday means to everyone. Her customers and employees have been loyal to the shop for generations and she’s not about to roll over for Michael and his company. But with sinking profits, Stephanie finally gives in a little bit to Michael’s attempts to change her mind. She tells him that if he spends one week working in the store and if he still doesn’t understand why this shop is so important to Stephanie, her family, and the community at the end of that time, they can talk. Without much of an option, Michael begrudgingly agrees. Under their arrangement, he gains a greater appreciation for the store, its customers, and Christmas itself, realizing what really matters in life with respect to his job. Likewise, Stephanie is resistant to change and the store has failed to modernize over the years. But through Michael’s innovative ideas and the love that grows between them, Stephanie is able to move past that. When the company finds out about what’s going on and Michael’s career is on the line, he’s forced to make a choice, one that will change him forever and make this one of the best Christmases he and Stephanie have ever had."
12 of 33
Christmas in the Air
Airs: Dec. 24, 11 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, (Premiered Nov. 5)
Starring: Catherine Bell, Eric Close
Contains: Decluttering, reorganization, a toy maker, a widower getting another shot at love
Official description: “Lydia, a successful professional organizer, is constantly trying to grow her business, but even her ambition takes a back seat to love when she meets Robert, a frazzled widower with two young children. A toy inventor, Robert is asked to present his new Christmas toy line to a superstore. His challenge is he only has 12 days to get his life and his business in order. Talk about a Christmas rush! Lydia shows Robert that this task goes way deeper than messy junk drawers and encompasses every aspect of his life. While she’s intent on helping him straighten out details he had long ignored, Robert teaches the buttoned-up Lydia that messiness can be a delightful part of life.”
13 of 33
Christmas Homecoming
(Formerly known as Welcome Home Warrior)
Airs: Dec. 24, 12:30 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Premiered Nov. 18)
Starring: Julie Benz, Michael Shanks
Contains: Widower gets second chance at love, military museum
Official description: “A military widow, whose faith in Christmas has lapsed, rents an apartment to a handsome Army Captain, recovering from an injury in battle, and whose faith in Christmas is inspirational. As they team up to save the town’s military museum with a Christmas fundraising event, these two ‘wounded birds’ find themselves falling in love — and being healed by the magic of Christmas.”
14 of 33
Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle
Airs: Dec. 24, 2 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Premiered Dec. 10)
Starring: Jill Wagner, Luke Macfarlane
Contains: Cautious romance, math tutoring, memories of Lake Tahoe
Official description: “Maggie spent one unforgettable Christmas at Lake Tahoe with a teenage boy named Kade who helped her get through a difficult Christmas by his commitment to love and faith. Now a high-powered attorney, she is trying hard to balance career with being a single mother to her young son Jordan, who is having trouble in math and missing having a father in life. Casey owns a local café and finds solace in tutoring kids despite having lost his wife a few years ago and Maggie hires him to help Jordan. She sees how Jordan responds to Casey and it isn’t long before she begins enjoy spending time with Casey, too. But the fear of being hurt again is too great to let herself fall, until an unexpected connection to Kade from her past and a special letter to God her son is writing help her understand the spirit of the holiday season and the miracles it can bear. Based on Karen Kingsbury’s best-selling novel.”
15 of 33
Magical Christmas Ornaments
Airs: Dec. 24, 3:30 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Premiered Dec. 3)
Starring: Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny, Tim Matheson
Contains: Traumatic breakup, hot neighbor, and, well, magical Christmas ornaments
Official description: "After a bad breakup, former Christmas lover Marie (Lowndes) loses her Christmas spirit. Trying to restore it, her mother sends Marie Christmas ornaments from her childhood, and a coincidental blessing follows each one. Marie’s Christmas spirit gets another boost when she meets her handsome neighbor, Nate (Penny), and feels a spark with him while celebrating the season. When Marie’s boss assigns her to edit the book of the man who caused her holiday heartache, however, the task resurfaces doubts from the past and even causes her to push Nate away. Feeling lost both at work and in love, Marie looks for a Christmas miracle to give her the confidence to pursue her work goals and to try to win Nate back. As Christmas approaches, Marie must follow her heart’s passion – both at work and in love – and hope for one more blessing from her magical Christmas ornaments."
16 of 33
Switched for Christmas
(Formerly known as Christmas Sister Swap)
Airs: Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Nov. 26)
Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey, Natasha Bure, Mark Deklin
Contains: Mistaken identity, twice the normal amount of Candace Cameron Bure in a Hallmark Christmas movie
Official description: “Identical twins Kate and Chris Lockhart plot to be the other sister — at Kate’s office and Chris’ school — and take on planning their sister’s Christmas events. One rule, though: no romance. Chris as Kate is making her mark in the office, but co-worker Greg Turner grows curious about her sudden style. Kate as Chris, warming to her sudden family life, is introduced to a wealthy donor to help out the festival. Her jaw drops when she realizes that Tom Kinder is a teenage crush she met at that very festival 20 years ago. Can the sisters pull off their big events? And what about no romance? Will their little game of deceit take two hearts with it — Greg’s and Tom’s?”
17 of 33
Finding Santa
Airs: Dec. 24, 9:30 p.m. ET/PT (Premiered Nov. 24)
Starring: Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter
Contains: Fill-in Santa, creative use of ride-share app
Official description: “Jessica was delighted to start running her New England town’s Christmas events after her mom died. The main event is the parade on Christmas Day when the jolly man in red greets the crowd. For the last 30 years, Henry, owner of a famous Santa School, played St. Nick. When Henry falls ill, and everyone else he has trained is already booked, Jessica’s in a predicament. The only possible replacement is Henry’s son, Ben, an Uber driver who never wanted to follow in his father big black leather boots. Desperate, Jessica sets off 200 miles north to find Ben and lures him to town by hiring him to drive her back. The trek is daunting; the real Kris Kringle makes it around the world easier than Ben and Jessica on their return. Still, once Ben dons the red suit, he feels the spirit of Christmas — and soon begins to realize he may have found the new, real-life Mrs. Claus.”
18 of 33
Christmas at Holly Lodge
(Formerly known as Evergreen Inn)
Airs: Dec. 24, 11 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Dec. 3)
Starring: Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Contains: Career-vs-love drama, save-the-family-business intrigue
Official description: “Sofie Bennet feels the pressure as she struggles to pay the mortgage for Holly Lodge, which has been in her family for generations. Undeterred and keeping up with tradition, her annual Christmas celebration at the lodge is in full swing. A celebration that started after her parents died, she brings together friends and family who would otherwise be alone during the holidays. Holly Lodge is also a special place where Christmas miracles are known to happen. This year there is a new face that shows up. From the moment they lock eyes, Sofie is instantly drawn to Evan Hunter, the handsome and charming real estate investor. Little does she doesn’t know he isn’t here for the holiday cheer. Sofie’s best friend Callie discovers that Evan’s trip is all business as he sent to scope out the property for his eccentric millionaire boss to purchase. Unexpectedly, Evan falls in love with the place and Sofie as well. Reluctant to believe in Christmas miracles, can Sofie save the place herself or will this be the last Christmas at Holly Lodge?”
19 of 33
The Christmas Cottage
Airs: Dec. 25, 12:30 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Dec. 9)
Starring: Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund
Contains: Cottage decoration, wedding, love triangle
Official description: “When Lacey takes a rare break from work for her friend Ava’s Christmas Eve wedding, she reconnects with her former flame, Ean. The two decorate the cottage where the newlyweds will spend their honeymoon — a cottage said to bring true love to anyone who stays there – and feel their chemistry return. Lacey, however, is dating her equally workaholic business partner, Roger, who arrives just before the wedding. With Roger in town Lacey sees the sharp contrast between Ean’s family values and Roger’s sole focus on work, and must decide if the professional goals she shares with Roger or the connection and history she shares with Ean are more important in a lasting relationship.”
20 of 33
Miss Christmas
Airs: Dec. 25, 2 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Nov. 5)
Starring: Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas
Contains: Trees, a destiny-changing letter, a woman named Holly
Official description: “Holly Kuhn is on her annual mission of finding a majestic specimen for The National Tree. While searching for the perfect Christmas fir for the Washington, D.C. Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony, Holly receives a letter from a boy detailing why his town boasts the most beautiful evergreen. Holly travels to the boy’s quaint New England town, where she meets his handsome uncle, Sam McCary. Sam owns the land from which it grows and is a protective steward. It holds such deep meaning for Sam that he’s not about to let it be chopped down even for such an honor. Still, Holly finds herself falling for Sam, and they discover the magic that this perfect tree can bring, just in time for the holidays.”
21 of 33
Marry Me at Christmas
Airs: Dec. 25, 3:30 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Oct. 28)
Starring: Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan
Contains: Wedding planning, romance between celebrity and commoner
Official description: "The owner of a bridal shop in a Northern California resort town, Maddie Krug (Skarsten) agrees to plan the wedding of a young couple visiting during the town’s annual Christmas season celebration. Initially reluctant to take on the job, Maddie’s bridal wear business is flagging so, at her business partner’s urging, she says yes. However, when the bride-to-be’s brother turns out to be action movie star Johnny Blake (Donovan), and he insists on being involved in the wedding planning, Maddie is thrown for a loop. Once their initial annoyance with one another turns into a strong attraction, Maddie quickly realizes their completely different worlds would make a real relationship between them impossible. Johnny thinks otherwise, but before he can convince Maddie they belong together, they are placed in the middle of a tabloid scandal that threatens everything."
22 of 33
The Mistletoe Inn
Airs: Dec. 25, 5 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Nov. 23)
Starring: Alicia Witt, David Alpay
Official description: “When aspiring romance novelist Kim Rossi (Alicia Witt) is unceremoniously dumped by her soon-to-be-published romance novelist boyfriend, Garth (Casey Manderson), because he doesn’t feel she’s serious about her writing career, Kim takes stock and decides to take a leap. She signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas, where a top romance novelist is scheduled to attend and read the work of one lucky writer. Shortly after arriving, she crosses paths with Zeke (David Alpay), whom she initially finds to be intrusive and, naturally, ends up being her assignment partner. Worse yet, her ex-boyfriend, Garth, is also at the retreat. Despite these bumps in the road, Kim steps outside her comfort zone and plunges into the writing exercises and ends up surprising herself. Equally unexpected is the attraction that seems to be building between her and Zeke that promises to take her down a road she never imagined traveling. Based on the book by Richard Paul Evans.”
23 of 33
Christmas Connection
(Formerly known as Christmas Shuttle)
Airs: Dec. 25, 6:30 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Dec. 17)
Starring: Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott
Contains: Forgotten package, missed connection, new connection
Official description: "Flight attendant Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an eight-year-old unaccompanied minor flying back to Chicago after visiting family. Sydney is charmed by the little girl and makes an instant connection with her. After Leah is safely delivered to her father, Jonathan, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind! Sydney delivers the gift back to Leah and gets invited to join in some fun, family Christmas festivities. When Sydney misses her connection, she is stuck for a few days. Grounded from her jet-setting ways, Sydney bumps into Leah and Jonathan who invite her spend the holidays with them – showing Sydney the value of a staying put long enough to fall in love."
24 of 33
A Gift to Remember
Airs: Dec. 25, 8 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Nov. 19)
Starring: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte
Contains: Romance for romance novelists, Vermont inn
Official description: "Darcy’s (Ali Liebert) lifelong love of reading has led her to the perfect job, working in a small Manhattan bookstore. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into Aidan (Peter Porte) - a sharply dressed gentleman walking his dog. Knocked unconscious, he’s rushed to the hospital where he falls into a coma. Deeply shaken, Darcy takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner, Aidan. As she learns more about Aidan, Darcy realizes he could be the one she has been waiting for. But when the truth is revealed, Darcy learns the picture she created is completely wrong, and that sometimes the truth is even better than fiction."
25 of 33
The Sweetest Christmas
Airs: Dec. 25, 11 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Nov. 11)
Starring: Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco, Jonathan Adams
Contains: Reunion of old lovers, love triangle, tasty pastry
Official description: “When struggling pastry chef Kylie Watson learns she’s made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, she thinks her competitive spirit has finally paid off and hopes the publicity will help her jumpstart her new café. There’s just one problem — the oven she’s supposed to use breaks down right before the contest. Determined to enter, she reaches out to Nick Mazannti, her old boyfriend from culinary school who gave up his dream of being a pastry chef to take over his family’s pizzeria. Nick allows her to use his industrial pizza oven at night to craft her ambitious gingerbread confections. As the two reminisce about the dreams of their youth, their romance is rekindled. But just as Kylie is on the cusp of taking the grand prize — and embracing true love — things get complicated when her ex-boyfriend takes drastic steps to win her back. Kylie realizes she must embrace the Christmas Spirit or risk losing both the contest and her new love.”
26 of 33
The Christmas Train (Hallmark Hall of Fame)
Airs: Dec. 25, 12:30 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Nov. 25)
Starring: Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack, Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Contains: Cross-country trip, testy reunion of old lovers, one Williams sister (Ashley is her sibling), Danny Glover in shades
Official description: “David Baldacci’s No. 1 New York Times bestseller comes to Hallmark Hall of Fame: A journalist embarks on a cross-country train ride at Christmas having no idea this journey will take him into the rugged terrain of his own heart as he rediscovers people’s goodness, holiday magic, and a love he thought he’d lost.”
27 of 33
Christmas in Evergreen
(Formerly known as Snow Globe Wishes)
Airs: Dec. 25, 2 p.m., Hallmark Channel (Premiered Dec. 2)
Starring: Ashley Williams, Holly Robinson Peete, Barbara Niven, Teddy Sears
Contains: Small-town Vermont, magical snow globe, one Williams sister (Kimberly is her sibling)
Official description: “You’re invited to spend Christmas in Evergreen, Vermont. It’s the place you see when you reflect on the beauty and celebration of the season. It’s the place you’re homesick for when December arrives and you reflect on all what’s important. There’s a history to this idyllic small town, a bond between its families that crosses generations, and a story that truly comes alive each Christmas season. At the local café, there is also a belief that if you make a wish on their snow globe, your wish will be granted. However, it must be your heart’s true desire for the wish to come true.”
28 of 33
Christmas Next Door
(Formerly Father Christmas)
Airs: Dec. 25, 3:30 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Dec. 16)
Starring: Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann
Contains: Taming of a bachelor via unexpected guardianship, violinist next door
Official description: “Eric Redford (Metcalfe) is not only a confirmed bachelor, he is a successful author of books on the subject. When circumstance forces Eric to take his young niece and nephew in the week before Christmas, his absolute least-favorite time of year, Eric’s life is turned upside down as he must now “make Christmas” for the kids. But with a little help from his lovely next-door neighbor April Stewart (Gubelmann), a violinist who just happens to be the Queen of all things Christmas, Eric learns to shake off not only his dislike of the holiday, but he also grows up a lot and even decides to permanently trade in his sports car for the joy of family, lasting love and yes, even Christmas.”
29 of 33
With Love, Christmas
(Formerly known as Secretly Santa)
Airs: Dec. 25, 5 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Nov. 19)
Starring: Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell
Contains: Secret Santa, office crush, deception
Official description: “Just how secret does an office secret Santa have to be? In Melanie’s case, she finds it’s just a little too covert. The assignments were distributed for Secret Santa, and Melanie is a little worried but very excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. She comes up with thoughtful gifts and spot-on notes. Donovan is so taken by his Secret Santa, he starts to fall in love — only someone else is stealing her credit, pretending to be his Secret Santa. Now Melanie must work to prove to Donovan that she is the right one as far as Santas and girlfriends go.”
30 of 33
Coming Home for Christmas
Airs: Dec. 25, 6:30 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Nov. 18)
Starring: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe
Contains: Estate gala, love triangle, a 90-year-old family matriarch named Pippa
Official description: "Lizzie Richfield is at a crossroads when she lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the Marley family, though they seem to be a family in name only. There’s Kip Marley, who never met a party he didn’t like; Robert, the handsome but all-business executor of the estate; Sloane, who arrives with her two young children, sans husband, and the 90-year-old matriarch, Pippa, a spitfire who doesn’t want to put the house up for sale at all. As Lizzie is inserted into the home and the lives of the Marley family, she finds herself drawn to Robert — even as Kip pursues her. Can she navigate her suddenly complicated love life while helping mend family feuds and maybe teaching all the true spirit of Christmas?"
31 of 33
When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree
Premieres: Dec. 25, 8 p.m. (Hallmark Channel)
Starring: Erin Krakow, Lori Loughlin, Daniel Lissing, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith
Contains: Surprise return, Wishing Tree, annual Christmas celebration
Official description: “A loved one returns, Christmas spirit is renewed, and children’s wishes are granted in this heartwarming Christmas movie featuring the series’ beloved characters. Elizabeth’s fiancé, Jack, surprises her, coming on home on leave and bringing a young Mountie desperately searching for Christmas inspiration. The community of Hope Valley works together to aid this young man with the help of an enchanted Wishing Tree. And as mayor, Abigail is pretty busy. Recognizing that, her newly adopted son, Cody, engages classmates in creating the town’s annual Christmas Celebration. While Sheriff Bill Avery forges a relationship with the disgraced former mayor, Henry Gowen, Rosemary and Lee are reminded that family is the true meaning of Christmas.”
32 of 33
Royal New Year's Eve
(Formerly Kiss for the New Year)
Premieres: Dec. 30, 8 p.m. ET/PT (Hallmark Channel)
Starring: Sam Page, Jessy Schram
Contains: Prince posing as model, rival fashion designers, New Year's Eve gala
Official description: "Struggling fashion designer Caitlyn meets handsome Jeff, who she believes is a struggling model, and the two hit it off. That evening she meets Lady Isabelle and is given the chance to design a dress for a New Year’s Eve ball hosted by her boyfriend, Prince Jeffrey, who is being pressured into proposing to Isabelle so he can take the throne. Caitlyn is stunned to find out that Prince Jeffrey and “Jeff” are one and the same. They are thrown together to plan the ball and along the way she helps him experience some of the average-guy things he has never done because of his sheltered life. As their affection grows and Caitlyn finds out that the upcoming engagement is not what Jeffrey really wants but he feels honor-bound by duty to his family and his country. As if that wasn’t complicated enough, Caitlyn’s boss Abigail at a fashion magazine along with daughter and rival fashion designer Leighton, conspire to shut things down by overloading Caitlyn with work and sabotaging her dress-making efforts. To make matters worse, Isabelle brings King Richard to town early to make sure the engagement stays on track. All seems lost unless the power of true love can work its magic at the New Year’s Eve ball and make King Richard have a change of heart."
33 of 33
Christmas Festival of Ice
Airs: Dec. 31, 4 a.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel (Premiered Nov. 4)
Starring: Taylor Cole, Damon Runyan, Wendy Crewson
Contains: Frozen water art, teamwork leading to romance
Official description: “Those years of law school pay off for Emma but not in ways one would expect. When she finds out that her beloved ice-sculpting contest, part of her hometown’s Christmas festival, has been canceled, she springs into action. Determined to keep it going, she enlists sponsors and artists. Nick, the town’s ace artisan, isn’t interested in competing this year, but Emma wants him as her teammate. Considering what she’s managed to accomplish, Nick is impressed and signs on. As Emma and Nick work together, she realizes there’s more to life than legal briefs. And transformed by Emma’s can-do spirit, Nick is invigorated, too. They just might have a shot at winning this very special Christmas contest — and a lot more.”
