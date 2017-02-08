Annalise Keating Breaks Down on HTGAWM as Someone Confesses to Setting the Deadly Fire

The mystery of who set the deadly fire on How to Get Away with Murder continues to get more complicated.

The second half of season 3 of the ABC drama began with Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) in jail and charged with killing her student Wes (Alfred Enoch) by setting fire to her own house.

Since Annalise was denied bail, Frank (Charlie Weber) has confessed to the crime in hopes of freeing his former boss. In a preview clip exclusive to PEOPLE, she remains imprisoned and is visited by her parents on Thursday’s episode.

“I’ve never seen you quite so low, baby,” says Annalise’s mom (Cicely Tyson). “And who else other than your family can lift you up out of this mess?”

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get Away with Murder Creator on How That Death Changes Everything

Annalise’s father (Roger Robinson) reassures her that they will never stop visiting her while she’s locked up — but that comes as no comfort to her.

“You think that’s what I want? You seeing me in here like this?” she says.

But her mother believes she has a way to get her baby out of trouble.

“I’ma fix this,” her mom says. “All I have to do is to tell the police the truth: You didn’t burn down the house — I did.”

But did Annalise’s mom really set the fire?

The remainder of the scene will play when How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday (10 p.m. ET) on ABC.