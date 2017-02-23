The Strange Way Jack Falahee Found Out Who Killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder

For the most part, Jack Falahee tries to stay away from social media, but the How to Get Away with Murder star couldn’t ignore the messages he received after it was revealed last week that his character had visited the crime scene at the center of the ABC drama’s current mystery.

“I start getting all these messages from people saying, ‘I hate Connor so much! You killed Wes!’ ” Falahee told PEOPLE Wednesday of how viewers reacted to his character being shown administering CPR to Wes (Alfred Enoch), whose murder has been at the center of the second half of HTGAWM‘s third season.

“There were a lot of theories that Connor killed him and then immediately regretted it. I’m confused why people were jumping to that conclusion when Connor was doing CPR on Wes. If anything, he was trying to be a hero and save Wes,” Falahee told reporters. “That would make him the worst killer ever!”

Falahee isn’t allowed to reveal who killed Wes — fans will have to wait until the 2-hour finale (tonight at 9 p.m.) — but he did share the unusual way he found out the news.

The rest of the cast found out the murderer’s identity when they had the first read-through of the finale script but “I couldn’t go. I had a stomach flu,” says Falahee.

In fact, he’d been shooting that day and was napping on the set of Michaela’s (Aja Naomi King) bedroom while the rest of the cast was reading.

“I was throwing up off the side of the bed and texting people, ‘What happened?!’ ” he says.

Without giving away the killer’s identity, Falahee explained he’s excited to see how the reveal will impact the world of the show.

“The show has been in a bit of an incubator of the house and the classroom and now the house has burnt down,” says the actor. “I’m interested to see how the writers spread their wings.”

The 2-hour season 3 finale of How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.