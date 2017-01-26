He's Alive! Get a Glimpse of Wes in Happier Days on How to Get Away with Murder

Wes Gibbons may no longer be alive on How to Get Away with Murder, but the series’ leading man will still appear on the show.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s midseason premiere, audiences see Wes (Alfred Enoch) — who was revealed to be dead — return in Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) dream.

While she walks across campus, Annalise runs into Wes as he is playing soccer on the grass with his girlfriend, Meggy.

“Hey, Professor Keating!” Wes says to a surprised Annalise. “I got that internship.”

“What internship?” Annalise questions.

“To work with undocumented immigrants?” Wes reminds a confounded Annalise, who quickly turns on her elation.

As the two stand in a short silence, Annalise looks over Wes’ shoulder and notices Maggie staring. “She looks like she wants an introduction,” Annalise says to Wes.

But Wes doesn’t think the introduction is the best idea: “That would be weird, right?”

In an attempt to agree, Annalise says “totally” and suggests that he tell Meggy she “has a meeting,” to which he complies.

“Hey, congratulations on the internship,” Annalise commends Wes as turns to the field to play soccer with Maggie.

But all too quickly, the dream comes to an abrupt halt when Annalise is awoken by the voice of an officer — in her jail cell.

How to Get Away with Murder‘s midseason premiere airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.