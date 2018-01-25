How the Scandal and HTGAWM Crossover Will Handle Liza Weil's Dual Roles

To read more about the Scandal/How to Get Away With Murder crossover, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

There are a lot of questions up in the air regarding the upcoming crossover between Shondaland hits Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, but there’s one that fans finally have an answer for: How the crossover episodes will handle actress Liza Weil, who has played characters on both series.

Weil — who played now-deceased White House intern Amanda Tanner on the first season of Scandal and stars as attorney Bonnie Winterbottom on HTGAWM — will not appear in the Scandal episode of the crossover and will not cross paths with any Scandal characters during the HTGAWM episode, EW can confirm.

So while there’s not going to be a Phoebe/Ursula-esque plot line like fans of Friends and Mad About You enjoyed, there’s still plenty of fun to be had between Scandal‘s Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and HTGAWM‘s Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) during the two-hour crossover event March 1 on ABC.

“It was black girl magic on steroids!” Davis tells EW. “Me and Kerry dancing to ‘Rock the Boat’? Hey, it can’t get any better.”

Adds Washington: “I really love Viola. I have such immense respect and admiration for her.”

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by HTGAWM at 10 p.m.