How Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Knew Tristan Thompson Was the One

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson aren’t planning on getting married quite yet, but she knows she’s the Mrs. to his Mr. Right.

A source tells PEOPLE that the pregnant reality star believes the Cleveland Cavaliers player is different than her previous partners — and was determined to make it work early on.

“Khloé is thrilled about being pregnant. She couldn’t be happier,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE. “She is so grateful that she met Tristan. He is so different from other men that she has been in relationships with.”

The insider continued, “It’s always been very easy for Khloé to date Tristan. They are on the same page. Early on in their relationship, Khloé decided that she was going to do everything for it to work. This is why she decided to spend so much time in Cleveland.”

According to the source, Kardashian wanted to have children with her first husband, Lamar Odom, before learning about his addiction. In October 2015, the basketball player spent four days in a coma after an overdose. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

After the rocky relationship — and romances with rapper French Montana and basketball player James Hardin — the source said Kardashian was unsure if she would be able to find a serious boyfriend again. Then, Thompson came along.

“Tristan is the best. He treats Khloé very well. You can tell that he loves her as much as she loves him,” the source said.

The insider said Kardashian is currently in Cleveland with her beau.

“She actually likes Cleveland, because she gets more privacy,” the source said. “Right now, she just wants to enjoy her pregnancy.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson — whom she has been dating since September 2016 — are expecting a baby together. This will be the first child for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Thompson, 26, welcomed a son, Prince Oliver, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016.

Kardashian’s pregnancy comes days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that her little sister Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. She is due in February.

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are also expecting their third child via a surrogate in January.