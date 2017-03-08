How Not to Take Financial Advice from The Golden Girls

The former hit sitcom The Golden Girls taught us many things during its 7-year run.

Those four sassy ladies taught us a lot about aging gracefully. They knew exactly how to satisfy a late night sweet-tooth and that was to indulge in some fine cheesecake. When it came to dressing to the nines, who wouldn’t want style tips from Blanche? One of the best things these classy females taught us was that laughing was the best medicine for any situation. And lastly, Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia taught us exactly what it means to be a loyal friend.

But one thing they didn’t have a knack for was financial responsibility. In this video by Coinage, find out why it’s best to steer clear of any financial advice from our favorite golden ladies.