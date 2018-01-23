Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shares How She Spends a Night In at Home with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

When it comes to spending a night in at home, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are like many of us.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Cleveland Cavaliers player, who are expecting their first child together — a son — early this year, both lead very busy professional lives and understand the importance of a relaxing evening in.

“During the NBA season in Cleveland, Tristan and I are very structured. You know I have KHLO-C-D, so I lovvvve that structure and order, LOL. It ends up working great for both of us, though, because Tristan has a very strict and chaotic work schedule,” Kardashian, 33, explained Tuesday in a blog post on her website and app about her life in Cleveland, Ohio with Thompson, 26.

“It can feel like life’s all about work sometimes,” she continued. “We’re both very understanding partners when it comes to work, so we make sure to schedule and take advantage of our quality time together at the house.”

So what does the expecting couple do when they’re not out on the town?

“We normally have very easy nights with dinner and a little relaxing time on the couch,” said Kardashian. “That’s pretty much it!”

Kardashian also shared that” friends will come over, have a glass of wine and play some cards, but that’s kind of as wild as we get during the season.”

This past fall, the reality star opened up about how she currently splits her time between Los Angeles and Cleveland during the KUWTK 10th anniversary special, which was taped in April.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Asked how she divides her time between the two cities, Kardashian said “pretty much whenever Tristan is at home in Cleveland, I try to be there.”

After host Ryan Seacrest pointed out to Kardashian that there “seems to be more of a focus on you, for you,” she acknowledged that she had been making her own life — and relationship with Thompson — a priority.

“For me, I’m all about family and all of us,” she said, referencing her mom and siblings. “But I think when you get older — and especially now that everybody has their own families and own things going on — now, I’ve really put myself first.”

“But it’s taken me years to actually be that way without feeling guilty about it — because I used to feel really guilty,” she added.

Last February, Kardashian gushed about her life in Ohio. “I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows. I spent Christmas there and it was — snow. I’m not used to that,” she told The Talk. “I’m born and raised in California, so everyone thinks I’m crazy for loving the snow. I’m like, ‘It’s snowing! This is so fun!’ And he’s like, ‘No, you’re going to get over it in one year.’ But I love it.”