Here's How Kevin Can Wait Addressed Donna's Death — and Brought on Leah Remini

It turns out, Kevin can wait to tell you how his wife died.
With the news that Kevin Can Wait was adding Kevin James’ former King of Queens costar Leah Remini and killing off Erinn Hayes’ character, Donna Gable, viewers tuned into Monday’s season 2 premiere prepared to find out how the title character’s spouse would be written out. In June, CBS president Kelly Kahl had promised, “It will be treated with dignity and respect, something that will have taken place in the past.”
Well, how it was handled was in 20 seconds with a postcard from Donna’s gym and a kung-fu joke. There was no explanation or insight into her demise, only that it had been over a year since she died. On Twitter, many fans expressed outrage about how quickly the death of the show’s female lead was glossed over.
“Wow,” wrote one Twitter user. “Really. #KevinCanWait just casually mentions his wife ‘died over a year ago.’ Just to bring Leah Remini back. Sad and distasteful.”
