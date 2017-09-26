Here's How Kevin Can Wait Addressed Donna's Death — and Brought on Leah Remini

It turns out, Kevin can wait to tell you how his wife died.

With the news that Kevin Can Wait was adding Kevin James’ former King of Queens costar Leah Remini and killing off Erinn Hayes’ character, Donna Gable, viewers tuned into Monday’s season 2 premiere prepared to find out how the title character’s spouse would be written out. In June, CBS president Kelly Kahl had promised, “It will be treated with dignity and respect, something that will have taken place in the past.”

Well, how it was handled was in 20 seconds with a postcard from Donna’s gym and a kung-fu joke. There was no explanation or insight into her demise, only that it had been over a year since she died. On Twitter, many fans expressed outrage about how quickly the death of the show’s female lead was glossed over.

“Wow,” wrote one Twitter user. “Really. #KevinCanWait just casually mentions his wife ‘died over a year ago.’ Just to bring Leah Remini back. Sad and distasteful.”

Wow. Really. #KevinCanWait just casually mentions his wife “died over a year ago”. Just to bring Leah Remini back. Sad and distasteful — Nathan Reed (@nathanreed001) September 26, 2017

Well #KevinCanWait you really screwed up that season premiere. #awful — Rhonda Gill (@MamaMcFunkiller) September 26, 2017

I feel very confused about #KevinCanWait they killed Donna!?! I loved her… not sure I'll keep watching the show 😔 — Chelsea D (@chels17D) September 26, 2017

Wow. #KevinCanWait kills off Mom/Wife, handles it horribly & maybe the biggest sin of all – the show wasn’t funny @hayeslady deserved better — Todd Mizener (@MizenerPhoto_DA) September 26, 2017

Was that it just mentioning she died over a year ago? That was kinda cold #KevinCanWait — Diana (@diiana_rob) September 26, 2017

Yikes @CBS @KevinCanWaitCBS that was a little heartless on the killing off of Mrs. Gable into a quick Kung fu joke — Derick Michael (@DThePackageDeal) September 26, 2017

So they couldn't have 2 leading females in the show? That was a dirty move "killing" off mom 👎#kevincanwait #booCBS — 🇺🇸 Nisey 🇺🇸 (@Nisey72) September 26, 2017

So they killed the wife/mom on #KevinCanWait ??? Wow! And they addressed @hayeslady departure in 2 lines. So disrespectful and savage af. pic.twitter.com/by0e9ojyLF — Kelena Sothersby (@Tua_motu) September 26, 2017

Never watching #kevincanwait again. Killing off your wife and mother of your children isn't really that funny. Erinn Hayes was hilarious. — Jack Wunschel (@drummerjack) September 26, 2017

#KevinCanWait "She died over a year ago." Lazy writing. Uncreative way to jump on this season's remake bandwagon. #weaktea — Alyce Weikel (@AlyceWeikel) September 26, 2017

CBS has made a mistake. We miss Erinn Hayes. #KevinCanWait — Liz Filter (@emfilter) September 26, 2017

Wow they just kill her of like it’s nothing #KevinCanWait pic.twitter.com/vwvdPzTIFj — Eli Falcon (@EliJfalcon) September 26, 2017

"You KILLED her?!"

"I wanted to be with you!"

"Ever hear of DIVORCE?"

"I'm against it!"

[Laugh track]

–Upcoming sweeps ep of Kevin Can Wait — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 26, 2017

#KevinCanWait killed off Kevin's wife tonight & spent less than one minute talking about her death in the whole ep https://t.co/GxvcdO0gnC pic.twitter.com/CexQHJEQ23 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 26, 2017

