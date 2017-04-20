How Lauren Graham Helped Love Peter Krause Fulfill a Lifelong Dream (Obviously Gilmore Girls Was Involved)

Thanks to girlfriend Lauren Graham, Peter Krause was able to fulfill a lifelong dream!

Speaking with Harry Connick Jr. on his show, Harry, on Thursday, the Catch actor revealed that the Gilmore Girls star made one his childhood hopes become a reality.

“I heard that she helped you fulfill a lifelong dream,” Connick Jr. said on the talk show.

“Yes, she did,” Krause, 51, admitted. “I got to portray a park ranger on Gilmore Girls the reunion films. And when I was a kid, that was one of the things that I wanted to be — I wanted to be a forest ranger or park ranger.”

When the Gilmore Girls revival, A Year in the Life, hit Netflix last fall, audiences saw Krause appear as a park ranger when Lorelai Gilmore (Graham) attempted to hike the Pacific Crest Trail.

“Make sure the bears aren’t stealing picnic baskets. Stuff like that,” he quipped about the profession he eyed as a child. “I thought it would be cool to be outside, have the truck make sure everything’s okay, save people.”

In March, Krause admitted that he had a hard time gauging romantic interest from his girlfriend when the duo first met years ago.

Speaking with Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly, the Parenthood alum admitted that he has known Graham for “a long time” and gushed, “she’s great.”

Graham, 49, and Krause both starred on the family drama series Parenthood as sister (Sarah Braverman) and brother (Adam Braverman) from 2010-15, during which their relationship bloomed.

“We kept things pretty quiet,” Krause said about keeping their relationship hush hush at the beginning.

But before their days on the dramedy, the couple first met and worked alongside one another back in the ’90s.

“We had met on a show called Caroline in the City — a Lea Thompson show back in the day,” explained Krause. “We were guest-starring. … She had me move some furniture into her apartment for her back then. She had got some thing. I didn’t catch the signal.”

“He’s really my favorite person to talk to,” Graham told PEOPLE in November about Krause. “And he always makes me laugh. He’s really, really funny.”