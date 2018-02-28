How Dr. Phil's Late Sister-in-Law Survived a Random Acid Attack & Spread a 'Message of Courage'

Cindi Broaddus was known for more than being the sister-in-law of daytime TV therapist Dr. Phil McGraw — she was hailed as a survivor.

Broaddus died Feb. 19 at the age of 68, nearly two decades after she was the victim of a random acid attack.

“In 2001, Cindi survived a random act of violence when someone threw a jar of sulfuric acid off an overpass,” her obituary states. “This one act started her journey of courage and the inspiration for her book A Random Act. Spreading her message of courage, she inspired a multitude of people. She was brave until the very end.”

Broaddus — who worked as a “Cable One employee for 27 years,” according to the obituary — was sleeping in the passenger seat of a car while being driven when the acid was dropped through the windshield and she was awakened from the pain.

“I remember being really calm and talking to Jim and telling him to pull the car over and stuff,” Broaddus told Duncan Regional Hospital employees in 2017, according to KSWO. “He, on the other hand, said I was screaming bloody murder and I was yelling and that I was dying and I did think I wasn’t going to live very long. I thought I was dying.”

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage. Inset: Jemal Countess/Getty

She was hospitalized for three weeks and was given a 30 percent change of survival, KSWO reported.

Following the accident, Broaddus appeared on the Dr. Phil talk show.

“My family knows first hand the courage it takes to survive a moment of crisis,” Phil said on the show. “My first guest, Cindi, is my wife’s sister. For Cindi, the horrible moment came when a maniac did the unthinkable.”

The acid burned 70 percent of Broaddus’ body, including her face, and she had to undergo more than 12 surgeries.

Reflecting on the horrific moment, Broaddus told Phil on the program: “I knew I was dying, and I had a very calm peace about me because I had a message that came to me that I had to get through. … ‘You have got to tell my children how much I love them and that I’m not ready to leave them.’ ”

“I’ve decided not to wake up every day bitter and angry,” she said on Dr. Phil.

Despite the pain she endured, Broaddus maintained a positive outlook on life and wrote a book — A Random Act: An Inspiring True Story of Fighting to Survive and Choosing to Forgive — about her story.

“I wished it hadn’t happened but it’s given me the opportunity to do good,” she said in 2017, according to KSWO, which reported that the perpetrator still had not been caught as of last year.

“I’ve had countless people tell me that if they hadn’t heard me speak they wouldn’t have never done this or done that,” she shared. “It’s just, I just love it. I love telling the story and just seeing if I can help one person.”