How Blac Chyna Helped Her Assistant Who Was Taken Off Life Support 'from the Very Beginning'

Blac Chyna was a constant source of support for her assistant Lorena “Patty” Hernandez before her tragic death.

“Chyna’s been constantly and steadily involved and supportive financially, from the very beginning,” a source tells PEOPLE adding that Hernandez had worked for Chyna for about three years.

“She’s had [Hernandez’s] kids at the house. She’s just been an amazing person all the way through this, there’s no doubt about that,” the source continues.

Hernandez died Wednesday after being pronounced brain dead two days earlier, according to The Blast. Hernandez had been in the hospital, where she was in a coma, since suffering a brain hemorrhage in January at a salon owned by Chyna in Encino, California, the outlet reported.

According to a GoFundMe set up by her sister, Julia Pacheco, trouble for Hernandez began in July 2017, when she suffered a stroke that left her partially blind, leading doctors to diagnose her with a brain AVM, or a tangle of abnormal blood vessels that connects blood to the brain.

While doctors advised her not to work, the GoFundMe page states she refused as she had to take care of her three children. She was allegedly pregnant with her fourth child when she suffered a stroke but refused to terminate her pregnancy after doctors recommended it.

However, after suffering from a brain bleed in December 2017, her pregnancy was terminated that month, according to the GoFundMe page.

Although the insider says it was sad “that they decided to pull the plug because it’s more final,” Hernandez had been “in a coma for a long time” and had been “basically pronounced dead for months.”

Adding that she hadn’t “woken up or spoken, blinked or moved or been responsive,” the source reveals that “last year was when everyone grieved this.”

“This isn’t like a fresh scab,” the source remarks, adding that Hernandez “was a very nice lady.”

Chyna has yet to directly address her assistant’s death, but her exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga donated to Hernandez’s GoFundMe, according to Page Six. Kardashian donated a total of $10,000, while Tyga, under his birth name, Michael Stevenson, donated $5,000.

The insider also doubts the validity of recent reports claiming that Hernandez’s family is preparing to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Chyna for allegedly abusing her former assistant and not providing worker’s compensation.